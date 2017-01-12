 UK-DK Trade: Here’s hoping we can soon stop talking about the ‘B’ word – The Post

UK-DK Trade: Here’s hoping we can soon stop talking about the ‘B’ word

No Deal … at least we get to keep the car (photo: Pixabay)
October 27th, 2019 4:52 pm| by Gareth Garvey

Are we nearly there yet?” is something you might expect from frustrated children in the back seat of a car on a long journey.  Today it is a question increasingly being asked by businesses.

Depending on your point of view and background you can see the current Brexit situation as frustrating, entertaining or just boring. The change of prime minister in the UK has certainly added a new dimension or two and given journalists plenty to speculate and write about.

Some clarity soon
However, in the daily discussions about deals, no deals and backstops, it is easy to forget that Denmark and the UK are important trade partners.

According to official UK sources, in 2018 Demark imported £6.8 billion worth of goods and services from the UK and exported £7.9 billion to the UK. That is 123 billion kroner’s worth of trade between the two countries. Added to this, both countries have large foreign direct investments in each other.

We will hopefully have some clarity soon but there are still several possible short-term outcomes including a No Deal at the end of October, a UK general election, an extension of the Article 50 deadline etc, etc.

Some good news …
The good news is that the governments of both Denmark and the UK have been working to cover to all the possibilities and trying to prevent major problems for individuals and companies.

The UK government has implemented the settled status scheme for EU nationals living and working in the UK and issued hundreds of guidelines to help citizens and business prepare themselves.

The Danish government has passed the Brexit Act that seeks to mitigate the most serious consequences of a No Deal-scenario and gives assurances to Brits living here.

Also, there is now more clarity, and some relief, around the tariffs that would apply following a No Deal.

Grounds for optimism
It is tempting for all of us with a UK interest to be obsessed about what will happen in the next few weeks. We need to remind ourselves that trade between Denmark and the UK will continue to be important, and that we should still be working to benefit from the many business opportunities that exist between our countries.

BCCD is always happy to be contacted about Brexit or general business questions. If we don’t have the answer, we will try to point you in the right direction.

Are we nearly there yet? I hope so.

Gareth Garvey


Gareth (gareth@bccd.dk), who has a passion for creativity and innovation in business, has been the CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark since the start of 2017.  Gareth has a background in management consultancy working for Price Waterhouse, PwC Consulting and IBM, and he also teaches at Copenhagen Business School.

Related News



Latest News

Business Opinions
UK-DK Trade: Here’s hoping we can soon stop talking about the ‘B’ word
Activities
Performance Review: Looking on in wonder, more like
History
Bacon, Boris, Brexit and Barnaby
History
LSD tests that heralded Denmark’s second age of enlightenment

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved