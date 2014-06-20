Ah, the holiday season. Or Christmas season, if you prefer. I have no desire to open that silly can of US worms, so call it whatever the hell you want to.

On the first day of Xmas

One of the fun parts about moving around the world is discovering that holidays are celebrated differently by people in different parts of the world. Even by those of us that share a common language. Boxing Day? Don’t even ask.

Of course, here in Denmark, they have their own time-honoured traditions as well. The birth of the most important figure in the Christian canon is celebrated by the release of a seasonal brew, and, as the first evening of Christmas progresses, projectile vomiting and public urination by hordes of teenagers wearing blue, flashing Santa hats. It brings a tear to a sentimental old heart.