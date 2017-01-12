Union Views: Are you recognised at work?

Help yourself, your boss and your colleagues. Know what kind of recognition motivates you the most.

Recognition is key

Studies show that the way we are recognised by managers and colleagues affects are potential to thrive in our job. If you feel invisible, you are likely to want to get away.

For most of us, the feeling of not being seen or heard results in frustration and demotivation, whereas feeling recognised is a source of well-being, motivation and job satisfaction.

Recognition is an essential management tool that tells you when you’ve done something well – or, at the very least, when it’s good enough. In other words, it is crucial that you help yourself, your boss and your colleagues and ask for the kind of recognition that motivates you the most (see box).

Know your fit

It is worthwhile considering what kind of recognition you prefer. Is it one in particular, a combination or something entirely different?

Compile your ‘combo’ and compare it to a typical week at the office. Is there a match? If not: don’t wait and expect that you’ll eventually receive valuable recognition.

Remember that it can be a long-term affair. Instead, help your boss and colleagues and tell them how you are best recognised.

PS: If you are a manager, please consider how you recognise your employees. As already mentioned, one size does not fit all.

There is no one size

Recognition comes in various forms and shapes, the most common being:

Praise – when your boss, customer or colleague pats you on the shoulder after a job well done.

Professional respect – when you are met with curiosity, openness and interest. It includes both criticism or feedback and when someone seeks your opinion or advice.

Space and freedom – when you have room to spread your wings in the job and thereby are enabled to reach results faster and more effectively.

Challenge – when you are asked to help with exciting, important or difficult tasks.