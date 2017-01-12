 Union Views: Do you look employable on social media (SoMe) platforms? – The Post

Union Views: Do you look employable on social media (SoMe) platforms?

Keep your social media persona in your backpocket (photo: Pixabay)
September 12th, 2018 5:53 am| by Steen Vive
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Are you job hunting? Have you checked your digital footprint? Social media (SoMe) platforms are here to stay – so are you making the most of them?

Google yourself
Recruiters google your name. In fact, a recent Job-Hunt.org survey found that 40.6 percent of recruiters look through the entire first page of Google results when researching candidates.

Of course, you need to google yourself. Does the search deliver the results you want? If not, you’d better revisit your accounts.

SoMe platforms are Google’s best friend and appear at the top of the search results. Fortunately, on these platforms you describe yourself in your own words, which you can edit as much as you like.

Cleaning up
Consider these pointers for the major platforms:

Instagram – are all your photos appropriate for the eyes of a future boss? If not, delete them.

Twitter – do you remember all your tweets? If not, double-check your content and make sure it shows you in a good light. Clean up your account and write a serious bio.

Facebook – this SoMe platform is where you’ve probably been the most active. The rule of thumb is simple: keep it clean or keep it private.

LinkedIn – your online resumé is key. Have you updated the details of your experience? And your profile picture, headline, summary and skills?

Get smart
Across platforms, retweets and comments (including private ones) are searchable. Consider what you write and understand the privacy settings on your various SoMe accounts.

Once you’ve updated your profiles, have a friend look through them – ideally, one who will give you honest feedback.

Then consider whether there are companies and individuals you want to follow on their SoMe accounts. Doing so will give you insights and information about the company.

If you decide to follow other accounts, be sure to set your preferences to show that you’ve done this. If you’re lucky, the targets will return the favour, and you can start a dialogue before you’ve even applied for a job.

Steen Vive


Steen is senior advisor at Djøf, the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists. He is a blogger and manager of various projects aimed at generating jobs in the private sector. In this column he writes about trends and tendencies in the labour market. Follow him on Twitter @SteenVive

Related News



Latest News

Business Opinions
Union Views: Do you look employable on social media (SoMe) platforms?
Local
Local News in Brief: Country’s most expensive incinerator closes down indefinitely
International
Parliament’s 700 million kroner offer to fund Greenland’s airports splits island’s coalition
National
Politician condemns trebling of “welcome tax” to obtain a Danish citizenship

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved