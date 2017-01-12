 Union Views: How do you prepare for jobs that don’t exist yet? – The Post

Union Views: How do you prepare for jobs that don’t exist yet?

May 18th, 2018 6:00 pm| by Steen Vive
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

This is easier than it sounds as, whatever jobs arise, you need to excel at critical and creative thinking, as well as effective communication and interaction.

The US Department of Labor predicts that 65 percent of today’s grade school kids will end up in jobs that haven’t been invented yet.

Artificial intelligence and robots automate tasks we currently perform, while new technologies push companies to question how they tackle challenges and what skillsets they hire.

But, although the jobs of the future are unknown, top employers, universities and business schools all agree that the skills you’ll need are not.

Counteract and interact
That is: being able to break down problems and come up with creative solutions, which you then communicate to teams of people and work on together to make a reality.

According to the Association of American Colleges and Universities, 93 percent of US employers believe these skills are more important than the degree you studied at university.

You need to know how to think, not what to think. Luckily, this can be learned.

Practice and prescience
Practise how to think by researching the top five companies you’d love to work for. Analyse how the future might affect their markets, products, legal function, marketing, supply chain or whatever you’re interested in. What opportunities might the future present and how might you make them profitable?

For example, self-driving cars are being tested on the streets, so if the next step is self-sailing ships, how will that affect transport and logistics companies like AP Moller-Maersk or ferry operators like DFDS?

Or, if unmanned commercial floor-cleaning machines become the first robots we’ll see in our daily lives, how will that affect healthcare providers or facility management companies like ISS?

Use your research to engage with the companies and apply for jobs. Whether or not they take you on, you’ll be training your critical and creative thinking while communicating and interacting with potential co-workers.

 

Steen Vive


Steen is senior advisor at Djøf, the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists. He is a blogger and manager of various projects aimed at generating jobs in the private sector. In this column he writes about trends and tendencies in the labour market. Follow him on Twitter @SteenVive

Related News



Latest News

Art
New exhibition explores the connection between art, photography and frocks
Business Opinions
Union Views: How do you prepare for jobs that don’t exist yet?
Denmark
Online game ‘Fortnite’ taking Danish kids by storm
Denmark
Urban hunting: a modern oxymoron?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved