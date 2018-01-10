 Union Views: LinkedIn – should you opt out? – The Post

Union Views: LinkedIn – should you opt out?

LinkedIn – more advantages than disadvantages? (photo: Pixabay)
January 21st, 2018 5:54 pm| by Steen Vive
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Recruiters agree: LinkedIn is the place to be if you are serious about progressing your career. Their confidence is backed by data that shows the increasing importance of the platform.

Long list of excuses
Nevertheless, I continue to meet professionals who do not have a profile. When I ask them why, their arguments differ.

It could be indifferent inattention: “I have a profile, but I haven’t updated anything for years”; a digital incompetence: “What is LinkedIn, and how do I sign on?”; or arriving a little late to the party: “I am actually looking for a job – maybe I should try LinkedIn.”

But I do not find any of these explanations valid.

A means for insights
For me, LinkedIn has unambiguously more advantages than disadvantages. LinkedIn is a means for co-operation, exposure, visibility and leads. I can share insights with my network to transform connections into relations.

Future employers can see and find me but, equally important, I also can see and find them. I can see their posts and updates and be inspired to co-operate or even apply for an opening.

Why opt out?
However, LinkedIn is not for everybody. If you do not want a profile, let that be an active choice.

Personally, I would opt out of LinkedIn if my merits and results naturally spoke on their own without LinkedIn.

Equally if I was a born networker, I might not need LinkedIn to present myself or link with people who can help me or who may need my help.

Finally, I would not bother if I could not commit the required enthusiasm and effort. A badly maintained LinkedIn profile is, at best, irrelevant.

While I find these reasons legit, I am unable to claim any of the above, so I bandwagon! What is your reason to be on LinkedIn or to opt out?

Five-fingered approach
– Use a professional photo
– Make sure your background corroborates what you are good at
– Write a headline that inspires connections to visit your profile
– Focus your CV on who you are and what you do
– Get your skills endorsed

Union Views


Steen is senior advisor at Djøf, the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists. He is a blogger and manager of various projects aimed at generating jobs in the private sector. In this column he writes about trends and tendencies in the labour market. Follow him on Twitter @SteenVive

Related News



Latest News

Business Opinions
Union Views: LinkedIn – should you opt out?
Opinion
Mishra’s Mishmash: “No contribution” product of a dreadful recollection
Schools
Flying the IB banner in beautiful Birkerød
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: New year resolutions and the courage to fail

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved