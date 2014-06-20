The South African Embassy in Denmark hosted a special event for Danish families with South African children on September 3.

The event was an opportunity for two tenth graders from NGG International –Anna Studsgarth and Rebecca Andersen – to perform some community service, which is an important part of the school’s curriculum.

The purpose of the community service program at NGG International is to give the students real-life opportunities to develop life-long skills to develop Cambridge learner attributes through action and involvement in the school and local community.