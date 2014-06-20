Contact us Advertise with us

NGG International students face-painted kids at South African Embassy

Their involvement was part of the school’s community service programme

NGG International students face-painting kids at a culture event in Denmark (all photos: NGG International)
September 10th, 2016 7:00 am| by Lucie Rychla
The South African Embassy in Denmark hosted a special event for Danish families with South African children on September 3.

The event was an opportunity for two tenth graders from NGG International –Anna Studsgarth and Rebecca Andersen – to perform some community service, which is an important part of the school’s curriculum.

The purpose of the community service program at NGG International is to give the students real-life opportunities to develop life-long skills to develop Cambridge learner attributes through action and involvement in the school and local community.



The Cambridge learner attributes encompass ways of thinking, ways of working and tools for working as well as personal and social responsibility.

Studsgarth and Andersen face-painted many of the children in attendance, helping to make the celebration of South African culture a memorable day.

The pair were left with some extremely happy customers.

After a day filled with dance, food, art and traditions, South African ambassador Zindzi Mandela personally thanked the two NGG International students for their involvement.

