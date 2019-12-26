Forced conversion that violates human rights becomes an international problem

On November 29, the Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR) from Italy and Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) from Belgium hosted a seminar on human rights entitled ‘Intolerance and Discrimination Against New Religious Movements: An International Problem’.

The seminar, held in the South Korean capital of Seoul, was devoted to the protection of the rights of religious minorities targeted by majority groups – particularly in the context of anti-human rights situations such as the forced conversion that has occurred in South Korea.

The spectre of Deprogramming

Forced conversion, which is also known as ‘Deprogramming’, is a social issue that causes human rights violations by kidnapping and detaining the members of religious groups labeled as ‘cults’ by their opponents in order to compel them to abandon their faith.

More than 80 participants – including legal experts, journalists and civil society representatives – reviewed the ongoing forced conversion and discussed solutions to defend the freedom of faith and human rights that have become the norm of the international community.

Massimo Introvigne, the managing director of CESNUR, as well as an Italian sociologist, stressed that forced conversion is conducted through the mainstream by saying: “Korean deprogrammers are specialised pastors from the mainstream churches – most of them Presbyterian.”

“The protests that commemorate the victims from forced conversion were mentioned in the 2019 US State Department Report on Religious Freedom, including violations of religious freedom in the year 2018,” he explained.

“However, there were new cases of deprogramming even after their death.”

Necessary action

Regarding the multi-dimensional strategy to solve such phenomena, Willy Fautré, the founder and head of HRWF, stated several suggestions: pointing at the responsibility of the leadership of the Presbyterian Church that tolerates, endorses, and maybe encourages such a practice; developing advocacy at the UN

and in organs defending the freedom of religion or belief; and prosecuting those who encourage people to perpetrate an act of abduction and confinement.

An open letter to South Korean President Moon Jae In on July 24, signed by 15 international NGOs including CAP-LC and HRWF, stated: “South Korea may well be the last democratic country in the world where deprogramming is still tolerated.”

It further asked the President “to investigate in-depth accusations of forcible deprogramming, to put a stop to this obnoxious practice, and to hold those responsible fully accountable”.

A fifth term

Meanwhile, South Korea was elected to serve the fifth term on the United Nations Human Rights Council on October 17.

South Korea’s mission to the UN plans “to participate in the international efforts to respond to human rights crises around the world”.

Participants urged the Korean government to respond to the issue of forced conversion that is still threatening the human rights of its people.