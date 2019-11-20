Shincheonji Church of Jesus celebrates a worldwide graduation of more than 100,000

Church of Jesus – the temple of the tabernacle of testimony, a newly rising denomination that is now established globally – has reached Denmark in the last year, where there are students learning the word of Shincheonji today.

The unprecedented global phenomenon

Some 100,000 people graduated on 10 November 2019 after completing a one-year Bible study course in Shincheonji – an unprecedented phenomenon that is taking place globally.

Although the number of people who identify as religious is decreasing worldwide, a rare phenomenon happened where over 100,000 people flocked to Shincheonji in the the space of just one year.

Over the course of 10 months more than 100,000 people have been evangelised worldwide after studying the Bible in its entirety and passing their graduation exam.

The event organiser contextually underlined this by saying: “This is not happening because of the strength of humans. Only because of God’s strength, was this able to take place. Because God is together with Shincheonji, the many people flocking to Shincheonji have caused the start of a strong change to the religious world and, just as it is promised in the Bible, it will become even stronger.”

103,764 graduates from a total of 112 countries

The main event of the graduation ceremony, which was broadcast live in many large cities in the republic of Korea, took place in the Korean province of Gyeonggi-do. Some 103,764 graduates from a total of 112 countries took part in the graduation ceremony, and around 50,000 spectators and guests of honour attended the events in total.

One of the graduates said: “This event shows the work of the Holy Spirit of God and His power. It was not possible with the power of men, but only through the power of God. All this is God’s work of wonder.”

However, Shincheonji states that 95 percent of those who chose to come to Shincheonji (according to a survey carried out among the graduates) did so because of the excellent teachings of the Bible.

This graduation ceremony will be the starting point of Shincheonji’s continuous growth.