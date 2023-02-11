Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton    February 11th, 2023

Share

(photo: visit denmark/astrorms/Ruslan Merzlyakov)

Big Mac, Big Bird, Big Apple, BigFoot, Big Kahuna Burger – there’s a pattern here somewhere, and the same is true of wagon wheels, which grew exponentially in the US in the 19th century. 

Not only are they more suitable for rocky terrain, but they’re much easier on the animal, dramatically reducing the required draft size. In the 1880s, they helped frontiersmen to conquer The West; and in the 1980s, they epitomised American largesse.

Given how prevalent that decade is right now – from the synth-pop dominating the charts to the Cold War re-emerging with a vengeance – it seems appropriate that our 2023 winter holiday supplement (click here for PDF) headliner is an ‘80s classic.

There are still loads of tickets available for the three Hot Wheels Monster Truck shows on February 11 and 12 (see page 5). And if you’re concerned about the environmental impact, you can always turn the whole experience into a lesson on why it’s important not to burn fuels for fun.

1970s revisited too
The Copenhagen Light Festival (see page 4) has got that angle licked. Thanks to the participation of Ørsted, the exhibits only use green energy.

Really, this is just as well, as this year’s edition follows on the back of a concentrated effort to save energy by turning off the lights at major landmarks and in parks all over the capital region between 12:00 and 05:00.

So while the 1980s are reappearing this half-term holiday at Royal Arena, it’s in a city where the energy-conserving practices offer a constant reminder of how we had to cope with the oil crises of the 1970s. 

The recreation of an exhibition originally staged at the beginning of that decade in Vienna, Giant Billiards (see page 5), additionally reminds us of how small and insignificant we are in the greater scheme of things: particularly when three metre-wide balls are careering towards our faces at great speed!

Big step outdoors?
If you don’t want to dwell on the past, Danish Architecture Center (see page 6) is the place to be ahead of Copenhagen taking over its responsibilities as World Capital of Architecture for 2023 – perhaps combine your trip to DAC with an early evening visit to the Light Festival, as there are always a few exhibits in close proximity to BLOX.

The same can’t be said of the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde (see page 6), although the Light Festival is for the first time in its history pushing its reach out to the suburbs – most notably Brønshøj, Sundby, Vanløse and Tingbjerg.

Otherwise, like most years, there’s the normal array of indoor pursuits, from art galleries offering drawing workshops to theatres staging performances.

But really, given the mild weather of late, it’s the perfect time to take a ‘Big Step’ outdoors and enjoy some of the fresh-air winter options in the capital for a change. (BH)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Doctors fear that cases related to the discovery of multiresistant bacteria in Dicillin could be just the tip of the iceberg 

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W

News

Denmark wants Russian athletes banned from Olympics

Loïc Padovani

International

Denmark rushes to assist in wake of devastating earthquake

Christian W

Denmark

Denmark’s largest hotdog lives in Odense

Loïc Padovani

Sponsored content

5 Bedste online casinoer i Danmark i 2023: test af de bedste danske online casinoer

This content is sponsored

National

Defence minister on leave following health scare

Christian W

Business

Estonia scandal hits Danske Bank hard on the bottom line

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Government ready to step up support of green business

Christian W

Sponsored content

Sustainable Style: Shopping Copenhagen Bamboo’s Eco-Friendly Bambustøj

This Content is Sponsored

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

National

Top Five English-Language Theatre Trailblazers

Ben Hamilton

National

Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Museums Round-Up: Commencing countdown, engines on, for opening of new Cold War museum

Ben Hamilton
Victims must wait on average 617 days from crime is reported until the gavel falls (photo: Pixabay)

National

Record waiting time in court for victims seeking justice

Christian W

International

Denmark and UN team up to heat Ukrainian homes

Christian W

Activities

It’s February: Let there be light!

Ben Hamilton

Performances

Rapunzel’s rapport says it all: we’re all panto-lovers at heart

Sam Clem-Whiting

News

Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?

Patrick Mouratoglou owns an academy in Nice, so he will know the game of many of the young Dane’s future opponents inside out

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

First school in Denmark to try out four-day week

Christian W

Activities

On Screens in February: Every British film is a Hogwarts reunion these days

Ben Hamilton