Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

(photo: arken.dk)

Giant Billiards

ends Feb 26, open Wed-Sun 11:00-17:00, Mon-Tue closed, until 21:00 on Thu; Skovvej 100, Ishøj; over-18s: 140kr, under-18s: free adm; arken.dk

From the 1966 film Fantastic Voyage to Inner Space 21 years later, there’s always been something appealing about being miniature, and museums know this better than most, often conjuring up exhibits that make visitors feel they are completely tiny.

But instead of being confronted by a massive human spleen or an avalanche of red blood cells, Arken museum this winter has been offering kids the chance to engage with massive three-metre inflatable balls, fired at a pretty intense velocity across a huge 225 sqm air mattress.

Duck or let it hit you for the giant thrill, ‘Giant Billiards’ has been winning rave plaudits since it opened in the autumn, and February is the last month in which you can try it out.

Originally from Austria

Designed by Haus-Rucker-Co, a rebellious Austrian art collective formed in the 1960s, the exhibition is a re-enactment of the work they originally presented at the Museum of the 20th Century in Vienna in 1970.

The group explained how they “wanted to challenge their contemporaries’ often limiting perceptions of space, break down existing hierarchies of power and create new utopian urban spaces”.

For safety reasons, only children with a height of over 120 cm are permitted to enter, and there can only be a maximum of 15 on the mattress at any time. Under-18s must be under the supervision of a responsible adult.

Check out more events coming up in the winter break in the CPH Post 2023 Winter Holiday supplement.