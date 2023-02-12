Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

(photo: DAC)

February at DAC

BLOX, Bryghusgade 10, Cph K; open daily 10:00-18:00, until 21:00 on Thu; over-18s: 115kr, under-18s: free adm, dac.dk

A record 226,000 guests visited Danish Architecture Center in 2022 – proof the complex is one of the biggest attractions in Copenhagen.

Since inhabiting its new home in the BLOX building on the harbour waterfront near Langebro in 2018, visitor numbers have risen four-fold and the public’s awareness of DAC has grown from 54 to 73 percent.

DAC serves as a cultural centre for all those interested in architecture, urban development and design.

Along with the exhibitions and talks inside its walls, it also offers city walks and guided tours to enjoy and discover noted architecture in the surroundings of Copenhagen.

Wide range of activities

In February, there will be plenty of interesting family-friendly exhibitions – most notably one involving LEGO architecture for the Moon called Space Architect for a Day (Feb 11-19).

Visitors will be challenged to create their own lunar home, strictly built to survive in space, out of LEGO bricks. Should you need it, DAC helpers will provide tips on surviving the hostile environment, along with inspiration to tap into your imagination and survival instinct.

For those more interested in tours (adults: 150kr), guides will take you to Nordhavn (Feb 5) to appreciate the history of the district, to Carlsberg City (Feb 19) to follow the story of the famous brewing family, or to Kalvebod Brygge (Feb 26) to understand the evolution of the ‘ugliest place in Copenhagen’.

Finally, for those who prefer staying inside, there are two talks (115kr) of note. The first regards AI and whether it can help us achieve better architecture (Feb 7, 20:15), and the second evaluates the impact of architecture on our well-being (Feb 23, 18:00). Both talks are free for members of the DAC club.

Check out more events coming up in the winter break in the CPH Post 2023 Winter Holiday supplement.