Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources
Birgitte Wärn 

February 18th, 2023

Share

Nothing beats the stillness of a window sill (photo: Pixabay)

Stress occurs when there is a perceived imbalance between demands and resources. It is therefore important to address stressors, perception and resources when dealing with stress, as often the importance of resources is overlooked. 

Resources are key
Resources are the aspects of ourselves and of our lives that give us a sense of well-being, competence, security and strength.

Resources can both be external: like places we love to be, things we like to do, and people whose company we enjoy etc.

And they can be internal: like personality traits, professional capabilities, good physical condition, and health, religion and spirituality etc.

When we lose contact 
When we suffer from stress, we lose contact with our resources in two ways.

Firstly, we begin to focus on everything we cannot do (or have time for) – we lose touch with everything we can and everything we have. 

Secondly, we often stop doing what is actually good for us, such as eating healthy food, seeing people we care about, exercising etc. 

Vital to stay aware
This is an understandable reaction, because the body perceives itself to be ‘in danger’ and thus focuses solely on that danger. The unfortunate thing about that reaction is that there is even less to counterbalance the stressors, and the imbalance and dissatisfaction thus increase.

That is why an important part of the fight against stress is to become aware of your resources. By drawing on, nurturing and developing these areas in your life, you increase your resilience to the negative consequences of stress. 

While it’s important to remember that your resources can’t directly counteract a particular stressor, they can reinforce your overall well-being, thus enhancing your resilience to stressors. 

Try this exercise!
Take a moment to reflect on what the three biggest resources in your life are right now.For inspiration, consider external resources – such as work, family situation, friends, leisure activities, finances and housing – and internal, such as personality traits, skills, physical condition, health, religion and spirituality.

Notice what’s happening inside you when you think about and connect with your resources, and what thoughts and feelings appear and what happens to your body? You may find that your shoulders suddenly lowered and that your breathing deepened – all signs of your nervous system relaxing. 

Then think about what small steps you can take to enhance your contact with your resources in your daily life? 

Take good care of yourself!

About Birgitte Wärn 

Birgitte is an expert within the field of communication, stress management and conflict solving. She has more than 20 years of experience in teaching and helping companies to achieve  a better work environment. She is the author of a series of handbooks called  ‘The Little Guide’. See birgittewarn.dk for more information.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

The capital looks to miss out on the worst of it, but public encouraged to be aware of storm development and increased travel times by train

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

The number of couples tying the knot jumped by 20 percent in 2022 – a year that also saw more church weddings and fewer divorces

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Advertisement

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

2022 ended up being a historic year for the Danish shipping giant, which saw a surplus of 203 billion kroner 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost