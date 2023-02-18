Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk
Jessica Alexander

February 18th, 2023

Share

You can bring them into the garden if you promise to keep them warm (photo: menneskebiblioteket)

Most of us know the feeling of getting lost in a good story: that experience when a character etches themselves so deeply into our psyche that we find ourselves thinking about their stories long after the book is finished.

Neuroscientists claim that we can actually improve our empathic response through reading fiction. When we experience other people’s lives – whether it is gender, sexuality, ethnicity, culture or profession – we are unwittingly putting ourselves into someone else’s shoes, and this improves empathy.

Everyone has a book in ‘em
But what if books could talk? This is the experience one gets at the Human Library in Copenhagen, which can be found at Nørre Allé 7 in Nørrebo. 

Founded in Copenhagen in 2000, it now has a presence in over 80 countries worldwide and I had been wanting to visit it for some time. Denmark has been voted as one of the happiest countries in the world for over 40 years in a row, and one of the reasons is its focus on empathy in parenting and education. This positively affects its whole society.  

The Human Library is a great example of how exercising empathy at any age works. It offers a rare opportunity to check out real people’s stories and engage in dialogue you might never have an opportunity to, or the courage to, otherwise. The volunteers are – quite literally – open books.

Many booked out already
I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived. There was a chalkboard hanging on the wall with ‘books of the day’ scribbled in white. The list included ‘Child Bride’, ‘Paranoid Schizophrenic’, ‘Giving up a Child’, ‘OCD’ and several others. 

Many of the titles had a star next to their name, which meant the book was already checked out. I could see people paired off on benches and chairs ‘reading’ their books intently. 

It’s possible to check out a title for 30 minutes and ask them anything you want to know. Like any novel you decide to invest time in and read, I wasn’t sure which one to choose. The books, as they are referred to, walk to-and-fro with black t-shirts saying “Unjudge someone” on the front and “Human Library” across the back. 

Read ‘em like a book … or not
Several hours and five life-stories later, I left the library feeling opened and fulfilled in a way that is difficult to describe. I took a long walk to digest what I had learned and to contemplate the concept. 

The reality is so much of our lives are spent through our social media feeds.  These often serve as echo chambers that reverberate back to us our already-held values and beliefs. They reconfirm our confirmation biases rather than expose us to new ideas to help us come to new conclusions about people. 

If you want to improve your capacity for empathy this year, I highly recommend checking out the Human Library. Perhaps the biggest plot twist for me wasn’t about the stories themselves, but how much I’d misread them going in. 

I guess the lesson is the classic saying ‘You can’t judge a book by its cover’.

About Jessica Alexander

Jessica is a bestselling US author, Danish parenting expert, columnist, speaker and cultural researcher. Her work has been featured in TIME, The Huffington Post, The Atlantic and The NY Times, among others. She graduated with a BS in psychology and speaks four languages. Follow Jessica on IG @jessicajoelle_ or jessicajoellealexander.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

The capital looks to miss out on the worst of it, but public encouraged to be aware of storm development and increased travel times by train

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

The number of couples tying the knot jumped by 20 percent in 2022 – a year that also saw more church weddings and fewer divorces

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Advertisement

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

2022 ended up being a historic year for the Danish shipping giant, which saw a surplus of 203 billion kroner 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost