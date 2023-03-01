Activities
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’
All announced acts playing over the next four months, so don’t leave it too late to reserve tickets!
Never mind the Battle of the Bands, or the Battle of the Bastards – the beginning of March in 2023 will henceforth be known as the ‘Battle of the Venues’, as Denmark’s premier festival, themepark and concert organiser have been doing their very best to outdo one another over the last 24 hours.
Post always delivers
Royal Arena kicked off proceedings yesterday with confirmation that GRAMMY-nominated Dallas rapper Post Malone will be bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to the Amager venue on April 26.
Tickets cost between 450 and 695 kroner and start on Friday March 3 at midday at either livenation.dk or ticketmaster.dk. A Live Nation presale option kicks off a day earlier, also from 12:00.
The announcement came at a good time for Royal Arena, as yesterday it had to confirm the cancellation of two Justin Bieber concerts.
Arguably the world’s best
Not to be outdone, Roskilde Festival responded with its own rapper just hours later: arguably the biggest in the world, although Eminem would still have something to say about that.
Kendrick Lamar was one of 16 new names confirmed for this year’s program – in what will be his first visit since 2015, although he was booked for both the cancelled editions in 2020 and 21.
Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood and Josefine Opsahl are among the other 15 acts confirmed for the festival, which this year starts in earnest on June 28 after four days of warming up.
Going to get deeply smoky on the water
And then Tivoli emerged with something of a coup: legendary rockers Deep Purple will be performing as part of its Fredagsrock line-up on June 9 – ‘Smoke on the Water’ will take on new meaning looking across the themepark’s famous lake.
Most of the early ‘70s line-up are still onboard, including Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), and Ian Paice (drums), so this is an incredible opportunity to see a legendary band for just 225 kroner – a new standard Fredagsrock admission price introduced this year to curb overcrowding.
Also signed up for Fredagsrock are Jada, Tobias Rahim, and Eee Gee and Soleimam, who together are kicking off this year’s season on April 14.
Local
Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US
March 1 brought a reprieve for winter campers served an eviction notice in Køge, but will the proposed new rules be enough to save them next winter?
Loïc Padovani
Advertisement
National
Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Loïc Padovani
Activities
KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe
National
Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour
Ben Hamilton