Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’

Ben Hamilton    March 1st, 2023

All announced acts playing over the next four months, so don’t leave it too late to reserve tickets!

Deep Purple are playing Tivoli in June (photo: Tivoli)

Never mind the Battle of the Bands, or the Battle of the Bastards – the beginning of March in 2023 will henceforth be known as the ‘Battle of the Venues’, as Denmark’s premier festival, themepark and concert organiser have been doing their very best to outdo one another over the last 24 hours.

Post always delivers
Royal Arena kicked off proceedings yesterday with confirmation that GRAMMY-nominated Dallas rapper Post Malone will be bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to the Amager venue on April 26. 

Tickets cost between 450 and 695 kroner and start on Friday March 3 at midday at either livenation.dk or ticketmaster.dk. A Live Nation presale option kicks off a day earlier, also from 12:00.

The announcement came at a good time for Royal Arena, as yesterday it had to confirm the cancellation of two Justin Bieber concerts.

Arguably the world’s best
Not to be outdone, Roskilde Festival responded with its own rapper just hours later: arguably the biggest in the world, although Eminem would still have something to say about that.

Kendrick Lamar was one of 16 new names confirmed for this year’s program – in what will be his first visit since 2015, although he was booked for both the cancelled editions in 2020 and 21. 

Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood and Josefine Opsahl are among the other 15 acts confirmed for the festival, which this year starts in earnest on June 28 after four days of warming up.

Going to get deeply smoky on the water
And then Tivoli emerged with something of a coup: legendary rockers Deep Purple will be performing as part of its Fredagsrock line-up on June 9 – ‘Smoke on the Water’ will take on new meaning looking across the themepark’s famous lake.

Most of the early ‘70s line-up are still onboard, including Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), and Ian Paice (drums), so this is an incredible opportunity to see a legendary band for just 225 kroner – a new standard Fredagsrock admission price introduced this year to curb overcrowding.

Also signed up for Fredagsrock are Jada, Tobias Rahim, and Eee Gee and Soleimam, who together are kicking off this year’s season on April 14.

Local

Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US

March 1 brought a reprieve for winter campers served an eviction notice in Køge, but will the proposed new rules be enough to save them next winter?

Loïc Padovani

Activities

Ben Hamilton

Business

Climate report: Denmark is behind schedule on CO2 emission ambitions

Christian W

Denmark

Entire town invited for medical check-up 

Sebastian Haw

Local

Saunas reopening at public pools tomorrow

Christian W

National

First electric ambulance hits the road in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Christian W

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Let me … tell you, he entertained you!

Eric Maganga

National

First stork of the year settles in Denmark

Christian W

National

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani

National

One Dane in two against raising abortion limit

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Nord Stream explosions severely impacted maritime life – report

Local cod and porpoise populations severely under threat due to the blast

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Loïc Padovani

Activities

KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

Ben Hamilton

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Loïc Padovani

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton