Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

EU

Offshore wind farm projects on the rocks

Sebastian Haw    March 2nd, 2023

Share

Billions of kroner could be lost

Municipalities across the country could lose a combined sum of 1-2 billion kroner (photo: Enrique Lopez Garre)

Energistyrelsen, the Danish energy agency, has suspended 28 wind farm projects worth billions of kroner. Other energy projects have also been halted amongst fears that the ‘open door’ contract scheme is at odds with EU law.

All of the projects come under the so-called ‘open door’ scheme. This permits a company to submit an unsolicited project proposal to a municipality, as opposed to the municipality holding a tender for the best company to do a particular project. 

“Energistyrelsen has suspended the processing of offshore wind turbine projects and other renewable energy projects under the open door scheme,” states the organisation’s website.

“The proceedings have been put on hold until further clarification of EU legal issues.”

Big blow to green transition
These developments could put Denmark’s green transition in jeopardy. Some have suggested that the government is gambling with the country’s climate ambitions.

“This is completely unprecedented. The government is suddenly slamming the door on the green transition with a bang, sending shockwaves through the entire green energy sector,” Kristian Jensen, the CEO of Green Power Denmark and former foreign minister, told Baltic Wind.

“Companies have done a huge amount of groundwork and are ready to build more green energy, and then the government pulls the plug on the ‘open door’ scheme at the 11th hour. This is simply not on. It is a break with the way we have historically conducted energy policy in Denmark and creates enormous uncertainty about green investments.”

Unresolved questions
So what prompted Energistyrelsen to take such a drastic measure? 

Ture Falbe-Hansen, the Energistyrelsen executive secretariat, told CPH POST there were 54 open door applications from April 2022 to January 2023. To put this in perspective, the organisation received one application in 2020 and none in 2021.

The surge in applications came with a change in law that came into effect in July 2022. 

“The open door applications do not involve competition as they work on a first-come-first-serve basis, and this goes against EU policy,” said Falbe-Hansen.

“For this reason, the projects had to stop while investigations into the legitimacy of the open door scheme were ongoing.”

Halting the projects would go against the EU’s policy of accelerating the transition to green energy.

Suggestion of payments to secure contracts 
Falbe-Hansen also specified that “players in the industry” wanted to pay the state in order to secure open door contracts. This began in the autumn of 2022 and was a factor in the projects’ suspension. 

He did not specify whether this is normal practice under the open door scheme. It is unclear whether the payments, which would have taken the form of ‘community contributions’, were actually made. 

This was followed by unsolicited applications for very large projects under the same scheme – another factor that Falbe-Hansen indicates as central to Energistyrelsen’s decision. 

Still not clear
Asked to further clarify his comments, Ture Falbe-Hansen did not reply. 

Pressure is mounting on Energistyrelsen to give a reasonable explanation for its decision to suspend the projects.

“We need a rapid explanation. The door has been slammed on offshore wind farm projects and the industry is in shock,” said Jensen on Green Power Denmark’s website.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

EU

Offshore wind farm projects on the rocks

Billions of kroner could be lost

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

A New Fitness Supplement: SARMs

This content is sponsored

Business

Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Christian W

Local

RIP Great Prayer Day … now another holiday is under fire

Christian W

Local

Local Round-Up: Gay men benefitting from ‘mother groups’ that are equally welcoming to men

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Noma and the Emperor’s New Clothes

Sebastian Haw

Business

Novo Nordisk’s use of monkeys in testing has skyrocketed

Christian W

Local

Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Activities

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’

Ben Hamilton

Business

Climate report: Denmark is behind schedule on CO2 emission ambitions

Christian W

Denmark

Entire town invited for medical check-up 

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

Kan internettet gøre os mere sociale?

This content is sponsored

Local

Saunas reopening at public pools tomorrow

Christian W

National

First electric ambulance hits the road in Denmark

Following the lead of the police, another emergency service is embracing the green transition

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Christian W

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Activities

Concert Review: Let me … tell you, he entertained you!

Eric Maganga

National

First stork of the year settles in Denmark

Christian W

National

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani

National

One Dane in two against raising abortion limit

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Nord Stream explosions severely impacted maritime life – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Loïc Padovani

Activities

KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Loïc Padovani

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Claus Hjort Frederiksen to most likely face court behind closed doors

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton