National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw    March 9th, 2023

The survey was released yesterday by Danmarks Statistik (photo/pixabay)

Women worked four hours less on average per week than men in 2022, according to Danmarks Statistik. 

The yearly Arbejdskraftundersøgelsen survey showed that men had an average working week of 38.3 hours, while for women it was 34.2. The statistics exclude students.

The survey put this down to the fact that women are almost three times more likely to work part-time than men. The reasons for working part-time also differ between the sexes: for men the main reason was health issues, whereas for women it was family matters.

Men were also more likely to want a working week more than 40 hours long: 19 percent said this was desirable as opposed to 8 percent of women.

On top of this, more than half of women wanted to work less than the standard 37 hours a week, compared to 30 percent of men.

Unemployment 
20 percent of women and 14 percent of men between the ages of 15 and 64 were not in employment in 2022. 

Those unemployed but seeking work, however, were more likely to be men: 23 percent of unemployed men were job-seekers, as opposed to 15 percent of women.

The likeliest reason for being out of employment for both men and women was early retirement. Other common reasons were illness or disability.

