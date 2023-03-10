March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Egg-citing times this Easter at Tivoli (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

English Comedy Night

March 10, 20:00-22:00; Knock Knock Comedy Club, Vimmelskaftet 41, Cph K; internationalcomedians.com

Let’s laugh together! Enjoy four comedians from Ireland (headliner Danny Ryan), Sweden, Canada and Poland, presented by British compere Adrian Mackinder. All the necessary elements are in place for a big night of comedy!

Easter at Tivoli

March 31-April 10; 11:00-22:00; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; from 155kr; tivoli.dk

Tivoli is opening its gates for Easter and invites you to adventurous experiences in a garden filled with spring flowers. Enjoy Easter lambs, eggs hunting, beautiful decorations and, of course, the rides. The colourful opening night fireworks, alone, will blow your mind. A special lunch for the event will also be unveiled. There’s no better way to spend time with the whole family! (LP)

CTC auditions for ‘The Mousetrap’

March 24, 18:00-21:00 & March 25, 12:00-15:00; Østerbrohuset, Århusgade 101-103, Cph Ø; ctcircle.dk

Audition for Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’! The Copenhagen Theatre Circle will be performing seven shows from October 10 to 15 and is always on the lookout for new talent. The auditions will be conducted in groups and take around 45 minutes. Rehearsals start on April 20. (LP)

Brewery city guided tour

March 19, 11:00; Carlsberg; 150kr; dac.dk

Take the time to visit one of the most famous breweries in the world. Find out the story of the family who once lived there and the history of Carlsberg City, which is now developing into its very own urban district. (LP)

Crime fiction festival

March 25, 9:30-17:00 & March 26, 09:30-16:30; Fængslet, Fussingsvej 8, Horsens; krimimessen.dk

If you’re fond of crime fiction, you’re heading to the right place! Held by Horsens Municipality’s libraries at the infamous former state prison, visitors will have the opportunity to meet popular Nordic/Scandinavian and international writers, publishers and speakers in the immersed atmosphere of crime fiction. A big weekend of chills! (LP)

Morning Dance in the Opera

ongoing, ends April 28, 09:30; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk

Dancing on one of the most beautiful floors of Denmark – who doesn’t dream of that? Taking place on three Fridays every month until April, take the opportunity to express your bodily sensations with a trainer. Bring a water bottle and good clothes to dance, as it’s going to be rock’n roll! (LP)

CPH:DOX

March 15-26, online March 28-April 2; various locations; 100kr; cpdox.dk

As in 2022, CPH:DOX will be a hybrid festival. All of the films will be screened at cinemas while a selection of films will be part of a nationwide online festival (geo-blocked to Denmark). All movies are in English or with English subtitles. (LP)

Bolig Mad Design

March 9-10, 14:00-20:00, March 11, 10:00-17:00, March 12, 10:00-16:00; 40kr; Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; 200kr; boligmaddesign.dk

Visit Denmark’s largest housing and lifestyle fair. Meet the 400 exhibitors sharing their spring designs. (LP)

Copenhagen Bike Show

March 25, 10:00-16:30 & March 26, 10:00-16:00; Øksnehallenen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; online tickets 75kr; copenhagenbikeshow.dk

Whether you’re an ambitious amateur, an energetic cycling enthusiast or looking for innovative novelties for the family, there’s something for all bike lovers at this two-day event. (LP)

Michael Bublé in concert

March 14, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, Cph S; 495kr; ticketmaster.dk

The famous Canadian pop singer Michael Bublé is back on tour and visiting Copenhagen for a fantastic show at Royal Arena. He will mostly perform selections from his new album, ‘Higher’, which was released last year. (LP)

Watercolour painting class

March 11, 14:00-16:00; Blomsterhaven 42, Holbæk; 380kr; art-xp.com

Learn how to draw cottage landscapes using watercolours with the help of a teacher who will guide you through the various techniques. Produce some good gifts to give to your family and friends. (LP)

Piano Days in support of Ukraine

March 25, 20:00; Koncertkirken, Blågårds Plads 6A, Cph N; 150-180kr; pianodayscph.com

A night to remember with three artists who will give you chills. Bisse is a talented singer and songwriter, Zoe Efstathiou a Greek-Swedish pianist, while Ghostflutedice is the electro-acoustic piano-project of Mikkel Almholt. All proceeds will benefit Ukraine. (LP)

Little Culture Night

March 17, 16:00-20:00; Copenhagen Museum, Stormgade, Cph V; 110kr; cphmuseum.kk.dk

A good experience for children to enjoy multiple visits to the museum! As well as the traditional guided tours around the museums, interactive activities, including a few games and a delicious meal, are tailor-made for the kids. Without moderation!

Special Indian exhibition

ongoing, ends April 10; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 145kr; louisiana.dk

Improve your understanding of Indian culture at this exhibition of 200 photos by New Delhi photographer Gauri Gill. Her compelling work captures the lives of marginalised rural communities outside India’s urban centres.

The Aspirantery

March 29-April 1, 19:00; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk

Meet the new generation of ballet! After three intensive years of work at the Danish Royal Ballet School, the aspirants will perform a mix of classical and modern features. It promises to be an exciting and intimate experience.

Orpheus

March 24-April 5, 19:30; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; from 110kr; kglteater.dk

Conducted by baroque expert Lars Ulrik Mortensen, you don’t want to miss Monterverdi’s opera and its hypnotic and powerful melodies.

Globe Quiz

March 9 & 23, 19:15; Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 50kr, five per team

The winners get 1,200 kroner. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too. Back-to-back quizzes following the cancellation of the September 22 edition.

V1 Gallery exhibitions

ongoing, ends April 15; Flæsketorvet 69, Cph V; v1gallery.com

Three exhibitions can be seen at the gallery. Anton Funck’s series of paintings, ‘Against the Sun’, depicts an engaged reflection on the human condition and the cycle all humans live in, ‘Oddly Satisfying’ by Fryd Frydendahl presents an array of photos recorded analogously on a 4×5 inch camera, and Sofie Burgaard’s oils, ‘A Solo Exhibition’ draws some new-materialist and ecological philosophies to representational painting. Perfect for a good afternoon of art.

Kennedy’s Quiz

April 3, 19:30; Kennedy’s Irish Bar,Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V

Quiz night at Kennedy’s Irish Bar includes raffles, cash prizes, and drinks rounds.

Science & Cocktails

March 14, 20:00; Koncertsalen, DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 145-195kr, drkoncerthuset.dk

This month’s English-language lecture is on the subject of ‘Why do we get the wrong leaders’. Political scientist Professor Brian Klaas, the author of ‘Corruptible: Who gets power and how it changes us’, has interviewed more than 500 top leaders including presidents, war criminals and terrorists.

De kosmiske dansere

ongoing, 16:00; Ofelia Plads, Cph K

Five large sculptures by Danish artist Lin Utzon, each 3.5 metres in length, have been unveiled at Ofelia Plads. The statues will be illuminated each night until the end of March.

Swan Lake

ongoing, ends March 10; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 160-870kr; kglteater.dk

A ballet like you’ve never seen before! Tchaikovsky’s amazing music perfectly complements choreography arranged by Silja Schandorff and Nikolaj Hübbe. A fantastic seduction story that will blow your mind!

Gravens Rand Quiz

March 14 & 28, 20:00; Søndre Fasanvej 24, Frederiksberg; entry 30kr

Maximum of four per team, it’s 1,000 kroner for the winners and a crate of beer for second. Two beer rounds, and shots for last place!