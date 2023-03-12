Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton    March 12th, 2023

Share

The one thing they got wrong in ‘The Banshees of Insherin’, the charming Irish film that will most likely end up winning no Oscars come Sunday, is the landlord.

He’s mostly forgettable and in awe of his regulars – nothing more than a glorified barman. Maybe this was intentional and an accurate representation of life on sleepy Irish islands in 1923.

But it’s not the impression you get visiting the Irish pubs in Copenhagen, where the landlords are very often the lifeblood of the establishment. 

Highly-skilled foreigners

From Tony at Kennedy’s and Naoise at the Shamrock Inn to Eamonn at Gravens Rand and Paul at Cafe Svejk, these guys are supremely gifted at what they do: it’s a pleasure to enjoy a drink in their company, so it’s no wonder so many regard these pubs as their second homes.

In fact, when we talk about highly-skilled foreigners, we should include the Irish landlords, as they are as valuable an export to Denmark as biodegradable plastic specialists. 

Fact: nobody does landlording better than the Irish.

Great craic at The Globe

After all, doing something for 10,000 hours makes you an expert – although you would imagine most of them get a headstart and put in overtime – and in the case of Globe landlord Brian McKenna, it has been 25 years since he opened the doors of his establishment.

We caught up with him (see pages 4-5) to find out what the pub has planned for St Patrick’s Day, along with a few anecdotes about the stunning interior and how the Globe managed to mark the big day during the COVID-19 lockdown.

To watch Brian at work – the best barman this side of the Mississippi, apparently – is always a privilege: proof again that landlording is an artform we should cherish.

Another overlooked profession?Talking of artforms, it’s worth asking whether improv performers get the recognition they deserve – compared to actors, dancers or even stand-up comedians.

In this issue we interview Sarah McGillion (pages 6-7), the Irish founder of SuperCut, an improv group who are in fact performing on St Patrick’s Day, although that might be a coincidence!

Sarah confesses to only having one Irish friend in Denmark and didn’t really sound too confident when she said she thought they played Gaelic football in Copenhagen. Well, hopefully Sarah, you might learn more about the Irish community when you read this supplement!

Huge rise in popularity

For over 20 years now, the Irish community have been working industriously to make St Patrick’s Day the number one national feast day in Copenhagen.

The efforts of the organisers of the Parade (see page 8) and 3-legged Race (pages 10-11), along with the Irish pubs, have turned the day into a major draw for Copenhagen, as every year thousands flock here from all over Europe to join in with the fun.

It’s also an opportunity to sell Ireland as a fabulous holiday destination (see pages 12-15).

Shoutout for the actresses!

Coming full circle, ‘The Banshees of Insherin’ has no fewer than four performance nominations (none of them will win) in what is a breakout year for Irish acting.

But while the prowess of Ireland’s men in the field is well documented, did you know that in recent years the women have started to give them a pretty decent run for their money (pages 16-17).

It’s another reminder that Ireland’s most successful export is neither Guinness nor its whiskey, but its people.

Check out our entire 2023 St Patrick’s Day supplement here.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Denmark

Danes unconcerned about crime

Sebastian Haw

National

CO2 pumped underground for the first time

Sebastian Haw

National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw

National

Double Tragedy in Taastrup and Møns Klint

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Mona Lisa and AI team up to lead Danish tourism push

Christian W

Local

Young polar bear electrocuted at Copenhagen Zoo

Christian W

Advertisement

A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Norse gods older than once thought

Sebastian Haw

International

The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world

Ben Hamilton

Local

Not all things are equal in snow-ravaged, egalitarian Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

National

State will say sorry for violence, sexual abuse and forced castration in care homes

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark increases aid to Turkey

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Duration of master’s degrees to be shortened

Sebastian Haw

Local

Copenhagen close to ushering in poverty limit for children

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Culture

Family reunited after two centuries apart – proof of time’s transformative qualities in the world of art

Ben Hamilton

Local

It’s a blizzard, Hjørring!

Ben Hamilton

News

Courting the odds: Danish sports stars suing bookmaker giant

Christian W

Business

Electric car sales rapidly increasing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

Snow way! Winter not quite done with us yet

Christian W

EU

Offshore wind farm projects on the rocks

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

A New Fitness Supplement: SARMs

This content is sponsored

Business

Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Air India is once again offering a direct link from Denmark to India’s capital

Christian W

Local

RIP Great Prayer Day … now another holiday is under fire

Christian W

Local

Local Round-Up: Gay men benefitting from ‘mother groups’ that are equally welcoming to men

Loïc Padovani