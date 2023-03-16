Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST    March 16th, 2023

Share

Since its inception over two decades ago, the event has raised nearly 600,000 kroner for charity

SONY DSC

“There’s four of us traveling to Copenhagen for the weekend – my husband and I are coming from Oslo while my sister and her boyfriend are flying in from Manchester,” Norway-based racer Stephanie Johnston-Pearce told the organisers of the Shamrock Love’s 3 Legged Charity Race 2023 upon registering.

“It’s my birthday on the 18th so we LOVE making a full celebration of it with St Patrick’s Day. We just found out about the 3 Legged Charity Race – so cool and super exciting! We can’t wait!”

Oslo, Manchester … clearly word is spreading about the race – a wonderfully wacky way of spending the big day in one of Europe’s most charming cities.

Guzzling up the opposition

Johnston-Pearce’s team is called the Guinness Guzzlers – one of 50 to so far register via the event’s website, which is half the permitted allocation, as only 100 pairs will be able to take part.

Registration began on March 1, so that’s half the field in less than a week! Also already signed up are last year’s winners,  Team Høgenhaven, who completed the route in 20 minutes 21 seconds, and last year’s slowest team, SPS 1, who finished in just under 8 hours!

At the time of going to press, there is still availability, the organisers confirmed to CPH POST, but be quick! With this year’s event taking place on a Friday, there’s bound to be more interest than normal.

No limit on donation size

Pre-race registration costs a minimum of 100 kroner per racer – there is no limit on how much each racer can donate – and must be carried out using MobilePay via 299333.

This could be problematic for anyone hoping to register from abroad, so don’t be surprised if Stockholm Seamus, Dublin Dermot or Oslo Orla enlists you into helping them – but bear it in mind there is normally a huge incentive to help them or indeed make a charitable donation of your own (via PayPal, GoFundMe, or bank transfer – learn more at shamrocklove. com/donate).

Although unconfirmed at the time of going to press, last year the main race sponsor Guinness was able to grant one of the lucky donors a trip for two to Dublin that included travel expenses (up to 3,000 kroner), airport-hotel transfer both ways, two nights at a four-star city centre hotel with breakfast, and a day out at the Guinness Storehouse including lunch.

Same three charities again

Thanks to Guinness, all of the donations go to charity, and this year the race will again be dividing the proceeds equally between three children’s charities: Danske Hospitalsklovne, Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice and CCAFO (Cambodian Children’s Advocacy Foundation Organization).

The race has been supporting the charities since 2012, 2015 and 2010 respectively, and ahead of the last race had raised 138,700, 86,700 and 164,700 kroner for them.

Since its inception in 2001, the race has raised over 600,0000 kroner for charity – including 15,000 in 2020, even though the race was cancelled. In 2012, a record 600 racers took part, but the maximum number is now 200.

Five pub pit stops

This year, the race will begin at Kennedy’s Irish Bar at 14:00 and head to The Shamrock Inn,  Pub & Sport, The Globe and finally The Dubliner.

Racers are advised to head to Kennedy’s from around 13:00 to collect their 3LR packs and get their legs will be tied with reusable Velcro leg-ties.

The course is 2.6 km long. After Kennedy’s the racers will stop at three more ‘pit stops’ – The Shamrock Inn, Pub & Sport and The Globe – drinking half a pint at each, before a grandstand finish along Strøget to the finish line at The Dubliner.

At both Kennedy’s and The Dubliner, lots of Patrick’s Day merchandise will be on sale, including tote bags and all sorts of green garb.

Never forget the blizzard

The principal organiser is Siobhán Kelleher-Petersen, one of the three co-founders of the race, who is the sister of Globe quizmaster John Kelleher.

According to Siobhán, the race has never looked back since becoming a fundraising event in 2007. And perhaps the most memorable race came a year later.

“I always smile when I think of St Patrick’s Day 2008, when we woke to a blizzard. I thought it would be a disaster and no-one would turn up,” she told CPH POST.

“But when I arrived down at Kennedy’s for the registration I saw them coming – over 200 of them! It was so cold, but we had such a blast, and we raised 21,500 kroner for charity, so it was a really great day.”

Donations make a difference

Siobhán is particularly looking forward to this year and edging the race’s charity donation total closer to 1 million kroner.

“Since 2007, we’ve raised 600,000 kroner and the racers’ donations have been a massive part of that – everyone who enters or donates to Shamrock Love is helping to make a difference,” she said.

“For instance, in 2016, our donation was used to build a classroom in southern Cambodia and this year CCAFO needs our help to build another one (will cost around 17,500 kroner). So, whether it’s building a classroom in Cambodia or helping support sick children and their families in Denmark and Ireland, all donations matter and we’re grateful to everyone.”

The rules:

Complete the race entirely on foot. 

It’s okay to walk –  the absolute majority of entrants are doing it for the craic, and very few run at all! 

Drink half a pint of beer at each participating pub: so five in total

Get your scorecard stamped as proof at each pub before hobbling on your merry way.

Wear something green

Dress up – there is a prize for the best-dressed team too!

Need to know:

Fri March 17, 14:00, registration online; race starts at Kennedy’s Bar, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V, race ends with prizes at 16:15 at The Dubliner, Amagertorv 5, Cph K; minimum donation of 200kr per team;  shamrocklove.com, paddysday.dk 

Check out our entire 2023 St Patrick’s Day supplement here.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

Since its inception over two decades ago, the event has raised nearly 600,000 kroner for charity

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Norlys is confident the measure could increase staff loyalty, while industry expert believes it could make recruitment easier and eventually catch on with other employers

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Advertisement

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Denmark

Danes unconcerned about crime

But perception and reality are two different things

Sebastian Haw

National

CO2 pumped underground for the first time

Sebastian Haw

National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw