Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw    March 16th, 2023

Share

Denmark is not doing enough to stop bribery (photo: Pixabay)

The OECD has released a report heavily criticising Denmark’s approach to fighting bribery involving foreign companies or individuals, along with several recommendations (see factbox) to improve the situation.  

The report, published by the OECD Working Group on Bribery, said that Denmark gives “insufficient priority to preventing, detecting and sanctioning foreign bribery” and must urgently step up its efforts to combat it.

So far, just one company has been convicted of foreign bribery in Denmark, and no individuals. This is in spite of numerous credible allegations, including those published in the media.

The report pointed out Danish companies’ “significant vulnerability” when it comes to bribery. It cited a lack of interest in investigating allegations, a lack of funding and a lack of appropriate resources as reasons why law enforcement is underperforming in this area.

Just not interested?
The report speculated that part of the reason that bribery is not being sufficiently penalised in Denmark is the general perception that domestic corruption is low in the country.

It also indicated a series of positive developments, such as Denmark’s reinforcement of its anti-laundering regime and increased provisions to protect whistleblowers. 

Danish companies display a high degree of awareness of foreign bribery risks and have good measures in place to limit corruption. 

Low conviction rate
The only case of foreign bribery that has led to a conviction so far in Denmark is that of Hempel, a company that manufactures paint for ships.

The company was ordered to pay $33 million for “illegal sales practices” carried out in 2017. 

However, no individuals were prosecuted and the company continues as a major player in the marine coating industry.

READ ALSO: Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

Advertisement

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W