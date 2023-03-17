Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw    March 17th, 2023

Share

Rådhustårnet, all 105 metres of it, will be clad in scaffolding until at least the end of the year

Rådhustårnet (photo: Anders Holm Jensen)

Anyone passing through the centre of town over the next few days might notice an unfamiliar sight, or rather the lack of a familiar one.

Rådhustårnet, arguably Copenhagen’s most recognisable tower, will be clad in scaffolding until at least the end of the year.

City Hall’s tower has to undergo renovations to ensure it can withstand the howling Danish wind for the next few decades.

“Copenhagen City Hall is a large part of the city’s identity and soul – all Copenhageners have a relationship with the building,” said Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, the mayor of Copenhagen.

“We must protect that. It is important that we take good care of the town hall, so we ensure the city we pass on to our children and grandchildren can tell our shared history.”

Fantasy tower
Anyone grieving that they can’t see their beloved tower for another year should be consoled: thanks to the Royal Academy you won’t miss a thing.

The scaffolding will be covered with a massive depiction of the 105-metre tower. The Royal Academy held a competition encouraging students to submit their design proposals.

Anne Marie Stahl and Nikolaj Exner Carstens won with their image of a three-pillared tower, which will adorn Rådhustårnet for the next 12 months.

The two Royal Academy students said their design was inspired by “nature, history and the everyday”.

History
Copenhagen’s Rådhus was completed in 1905. Designed by architect Martin Nyrop, it is inspired by Siena’s mediaeval Palazzo Pubblico.

The current Rådhus is the city’s sixth town hall. Old Rådus locations include Gammeltorv, Nytorv, and the corner between Nørregade and Studiestræde.

Copenhagen’s third Rådhus burned down in the Great Fire of Copenhagen in 1728, which raged for more than two days and destroyed almost half of the city centre.

The fifth Rådhus, replaced by the current one, still stands today on Nytorv and now serves as the Court of the City of Copenhagen.  

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

The climate ministers will meet in Copenhagen to discuss the leads for the next big climate conference

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Advertisement

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Now he’s been at the helm of The Globe Irish Pub near Nørreport for over quarter of a century, it’s probably fair craic we can finally use the Monty Python reference

Sebastian Haw

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton