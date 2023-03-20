Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

Free Sunday parking might be thing of the past in Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw    March 20th, 2023

Share

Sundays in Copenhagen may soon look like this (photo: Pixabay)

Socialdemokraterne and the Socialistik Folkeparti want to scrap free parking on Sundays, reports TV2 Kosmopol.

Their argument for doing so is that it will reduce CO2 emissions, because people will take trains instead of taking cars and then the metro to reach the city centre on Sundays. 

The parking charge will only apply to those who are not residents in Copenhagen.

“Right now you can get to Copenhagen for free by car on Sundays, but it still costs money to take the metro,” said Astrid Aller of the SF.

“In this way we are currently creating an economic incentive to take the car instead of public transport, and this is stupid, because it is bad for air quality and bad for the climate.”

Hold your horses
These proposals have been met with firm criticism from the public as well as political figures.

“We think it’s a really bad idea,” children and youth mayor Jakob Næsager told TV2 Kosmopol.

He went on to explain that the parking charge will have negative consequences for elderly people who want to visit their grandchildren in the city on weekends.

Electric dreams
Moreover, Næsager pointed out that the rapid replacement of petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles nullifies Aller’s argument that free Sunday parking harms the environment.

“In a short space of time, we believe that a large portion of Copenhagen’s cars will have been replaced with electric cars, so the reduction in CO2 emissions will only be for a limited period.

“And by the way, it is only legal to introduce paid parking if it has implications for traffic, so the CO2 argument is not a valid legal argument,” says Jakob Næsager.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Free Sunday parking might be thing of the past in Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Gianni Infantino’s decision to raise the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48 is a vote-winner, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

‘Promotion’ brings to an end an almost five-year term in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Sebastian Haw