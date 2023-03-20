Free Sunday parking might be thing of the past in Copenhagen

Sundays in Copenhagen may soon look like this (photo: Pixabay)

Socialdemokraterne and the Socialistik Folkeparti want to scrap free parking on Sundays, reports TV2 Kosmopol.

Their argument for doing so is that it will reduce CO2 emissions, because people will take trains instead of taking cars and then the metro to reach the city centre on Sundays.

The parking charge will only apply to those who are not residents in Copenhagen.

“Right now you can get to Copenhagen for free by car on Sundays, but it still costs money to take the metro,” said Astrid Aller of the SF.

“In this way we are currently creating an economic incentive to take the car instead of public transport, and this is stupid, because it is bad for air quality and bad for the climate.”

Hold your horses

These proposals have been met with firm criticism from the public as well as political figures.

“We think it’s a really bad idea,” children and youth mayor Jakob Næsager told TV2 Kosmopol.

He went on to explain that the parking charge will have negative consequences for elderly people who want to visit their grandchildren in the city on weekends.

Electric dreams

Moreover, Næsager pointed out that the rapid replacement of petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles nullifies Aller’s argument that free Sunday parking harms the environment.

“In a short space of time, we believe that a large portion of Copenhagen’s cars will have been replaced with electric cars, so the reduction in CO2 emissions will only be for a limited period.

“And by the way, it is only legal to introduce paid parking if it has implications for traffic, so the CO2 argument is not a valid legal argument,” says Jakob Næsager.