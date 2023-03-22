Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

From 16:00 today, not only will entry be half price, but there will be an array of free prezzies, cake, ice cream and chocolate on offer

They’ve got their birthday hats on at The Blue Planet (photo: Blue Planet Facebook page)

The Blue Planet is celebrating its 10th birthday today, but instead of expecting presents, the aquarium is handing them out!

From 16:00, the Blue Planet mascot HIK will distribute special gifts to the first 500 children who make their way through the doors of the aquarium, which can be found at Jacob Fortlingsvej 1 near the airport.

Meanwhile, the first 500 visitors partial to a spot of afternoon tea will be offered a hot beverage courtesy of SLOW Coffee, along with some birthday cake.

As an added bonus, online admission tickets to visit the aquarium between 16:00 and 21:00 are half-price.

Treasure hunts, mini golf and jazz

The prezzies won’t stop at the entrance, either. Free ice cream courtesy of Hansens Is will be given to the first 500 children who complete the special birthday treasure hunt.

Or maybe take part in the mini golf challenge and win some delicious goodies supplied by Simply Chocolate?

And should that not fill you up, head to the Café Plankton for the special birthday menu – available for just 179 kroner from 17:00-20:00 – whilst listening to live music by the Skodjazz jazz orchestra featuring Zentropa producer Peter Aalbæk, who in January announced his intention to soon retire, on drums.

Special focus on the creatures!

Throughout the day, there will be activities galore, with lots of feedings and tours planned.

But perhaps the highlight of the evening will be the Mermaid Show at 20:00, where special focus will be paid to ten creatures that best represent the wide range of fish and animals that make up the aquarium.

Among the creatures being honoured are the Nile perch, yellowtail horse mackerel, Indopacific hammerhead shark, spotted wobbegong, arapaima and sea otter.