Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out
This week’s selection includes a smørrebrød restaurant, Italian wine bar and a nostalgic art exhibition at Arken
RESTAURANT: Madanmeldelse
While Berlingske has been reaffirming the six-star joys of Michelin-star favourite Formel B in Frederiksberg, Politiken has been slumming it in comparison, visiting Madanmeldelse, a new smørrebrød restaurant at Amager Boulevarden 129, which had “forgotten to take the food out of the fridge” in good time before serving. Three stars was the verdict.
ART: Butterfly!
‘Butterfly!’ at Arken, a new exhibition curated by Esben Weile Kjær, recalls the 1990s in a “dark, grim and beautiful” way, according to Politiken critic Mathias Kryger’s five-star review. It runs until the end of the year.
THEATRE: Miss Saigon
It might be sung in Danish, but many of the stars of ‘Miss Saigon’, which continues at Det Ny Teater until May 7, have been especially recruited from Southeast Asia to give this musical the authenticity other productions have missed. Crash courses in Danish have served them well, concurs CPH Culture in its five-star review.
BAR: Liquo
Both Berlingske and Politiken gave this new Italian wine bar in the old Carlsberg brewery district, an offering from the same team behind nearby sourdough pizzeria Surt, a hearty four-star review. Located at Fadet 35, their most popular choices range from 95-135 kroner a glass, but they have plenty more bottles in the cellar.
FILM: The Fabelmans
Finally out today is the long-awaited Steven Spielberg film based on his own early life as an aspiring filmmaker. With a 84 rating on Metacritic, and seven Oscar nominations, it has been widely lauded – surely a safe bet for the entire family this weekend. As you would expect from Spielberg its 150-minute running time is not short.
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
Sebastian Haw
Sponsored content
How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties
Culture
“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation
Loïc Padovani
News
Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?
Gianni Infantino’s decision to raise the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48 is a vote-winner, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974
Ben Hamilton