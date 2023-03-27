Podcasts

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani    March 27th, 2023

Eggcellent times always await at Tivoli (photo: Tivoli)

Bakken season opening
March 31, 14:00; Dyrehavsbakken 33, Klampenborg; bakken.dk
For its 441st season, the world’s oldest theme park is welcoming parents and children for more entertainment and activities. Get ready to go at full speed!

Tivoli reopening for Easter
March 31-Sep 24, Easter season until April 10; 11:00-22:00; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; from 155kr; tivoli.dk
Tivoli is opening its gates for Easter and invites you to adventurous experiences in a garden filled with spring flowers. Enjoy Easter lambs, eggs hunting, beautiful decorations and, of course, the rides. The colourful opening night fireworks, alone, will blow your mind. A special lunch for the event will also be unveiled. There’s no better way to spend time with the whole family!

Dean Lewis in concert
March 30, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, Cph S; 345kr; ticketmaster.dk
Make some noise for the Australian pop singer! His last tour in Denmark ended up with seven sold-out concerts across the country.

Andrea Bocelli in concert
March 28, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, Cph S; 405kr; ticketmaster.dk
Listen to one of the most talented tenors of our generation! And at this concert, the famously blind Italian’s guests include Zucchero, so who knows: maybe a duet over ‘Senza una donna’ is on the cards?

BlaBla Language Exchange
March 28, 20:00; Ølsnedkeren, Griffenfeldsgade 52, Cph N; blablalanguageexchange.com
Spend the evening with potential new international friends by joining this Facebook event! Having a drink is mandatory to staying, after which it’s time to celebrate the diversity. The motto is “Meet people, make friends and speak languages” … so what’s stopping you?

LEGO – Build the city of the future
April 1-10; 10:00-17:00; Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K; dac.dk
Come and play with your children to build a future made out of LEGO blocks. For Easter, let’s design new roads and cities. A great way to spend time with the whole family.

Learn Travel Photography
April 2, 17:30-19:30 ; Kongens Nytorv, Cph K ; 500kr; art-xp.com
With Joacim Madsen as the session’s teacher, you’ll learn a lot of good advice to make better photos.

Colorflow Ink – Create Abstract Art
April 2, 13:00-16:00 ; NataWatts Gallery, Hyskenstræde 12, Cph K; 590kr; art-xp.com
Create beautiful art for you and your family! Thanks to the alcohol ink technique, mastered by Rita Howis, good things will happen on your canvas. A smart idea just before Easter!

Miss Fatale at Charlie Scotts
March 31, 21:00 ; Skindergade 43, Cph K
Dance to the rhythm of the old Hollywood. Miss Fatale is inspired by the great divas of that time, so ready yourself for dark luscious voices, delicate bossa nova undertones and a dash of cabaret. Don’t forget to bring your best Jazzy moves!

Morning Dance in the Opera
ongoing, ends April 28, 09:30; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk
Dancing on one of the most beautiful floors of Denmark – who doesn’t dream of that? Taking place on three Fridays every month until April, take the opportunity to express your bodily sensations with a trainer. Bring a water bottle and good clothes to dance, as it’s going to be rock’n roll!

CPH:DOX
online March 28-April  2; various locations; 100kr; cpdox.dk
As in 2022, CPH:DOX will be a hybrid festival. All of the films will be screened at cinemas while a selection of films will be part of a nationwide online festival (geo-blocked to Denmark). All movies are in English or with English subtitles.

Special Indian exhibition
ongoing, ends April 10; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 145kr; louisiana.dk
Improve your understanding of Indian culture at this exhibition of 200 photos by New Delhi photographer Gauri Gill. Her compelling work captures the lives of marginalised rural communities outside India’s urban centres.

The Aspirantery
March 29-April  1, 19:00; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk
Meet the new generation of ballet! After three intensive years of work at the Danish Royal Ballet School, the aspirants will perform a mix of classical and modern features. It promises to be an exciting and intimate experience.

Orpheus
ends April  5, 19:30; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; from 110kr; kglteater.dk
Conducted by baroque expert Lars Ulrik Mortensen, you don’t want to miss Monterverdi’s opera and its hypnotic and powerful melodies.

Globe Quiz
April 6 & 20, 19:15; Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 50kr, five per team
The winners get 1,200 kroner. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too. Back-to-back quizzes following the cancellation of the September 22 edition.

V1 Gallery exhibitions
ongoing, ends April 15; Flæsketorvet 69, Cph V; v1gallery.com
Three exhibitions can be seen at the gallery. Anton Funck’s series of paintings, ‘Against the Sun’, depicts an engaged reflection on the human condition and the cycle all humans live in, ‘Oddly Satisfying’ by Fryd Frydendahl presents an array of photos recorded analogously on a 4×5 inch camera, and Sofie Burgaard’s oils, ‘A Solo Exhibition’ draws some new-materialist and ecological philosophies to representational painting. Perfect for a good afternoon of art.

Kennedy’s Quiz
April 3, 19:30; Kennedy’s Irish Bar,Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V
Quiz night at Kennedy’s Irish Bar includes raffles, cash prizes, and drinks rounds. 

De kosmiske dansere
ends March 31, 16:00; Ofelia Plads, Cph K
Five large sculptures by Danish artist Lin Utzon, each 3.5 metres in length, have been unveiled at Ofelia Plads where they are illuminated every night.

Gravens Rand Quiz
March 28 & April 11, 20:00; Søndre Fasanvej 24, Frederiksberg; entry 30kr
Maximum of four per team, it’s around 1,000 kroner for the winners and a crate of beer for second. Two beer rounds, and shots for last place! 

Science & Cocktails
April 12, 20:00; Koncertsalen, DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 145-195kr, drkoncerthuset.dk
This month’s English-language lecture is on the subject of ‘Predicting catastrophic events: from earthquakes to epileptic seizures, human birth and financial chaos’. The talk will be given by Professor Didier Sornette, a world-leading scientist in predicting catastrophic events such as earthquakes and economic crisis.

