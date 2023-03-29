Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W    March 29th, 2023

Share

South Korea artist Kimsooja’s creation gives light and life to the subterranean tunnels and chambers criss-crossing the city’s underbelly

Cisternerne in a whole new light (photo: Cisternerne)

If you’ve ever entered Copenhagen’s Cisternerne catacombs, you’ve probably encountered dank passages reaching like gnarled fingers into the cool embrace of darkness. 

Granted, the underground caverns comprising some 4,400 square metres often have an art exhibition of some order to add flavour, but descending into the murky depths can seem a shade … well … gloomy at times. 

But this year, thanks to the potent skills of South Korean artist Kimsooja, there will be light. Lot’s of it. 

Her ‘Weaving the Light’ installation beckons the public into an subterranean space where all the colours of the rainbow glisten and shimmer in the darkness. 

READ ALSO: Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

A pearl of light in Frederiksberg
The illusory exhibition will stretch from March 26 to November 30, giving the public ample time to visit a space that integrates natural lighting scapes with architecture. 

“Kimsooja understands the potential of Cisternerne and its inherent beauty, creating a unique exhibition that gives the individual the opportunity to sense the depth of darkness and the transformative powers of light,” said Astrid la Cour, the head of Frederiksbergmuseerne.

Some of the locations for Kimsooja’s previous exhibitions include Cathédrale Saint-Étienne de Metz (2022), Peabody Essex Museum (2019), Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Chapel (2019) and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (2015).

The exhibition is open to the public at Cisternerne in Søndermarken across from Frederiksberg Castle from 11:00-18:00 on Tuesdays through to Sundays and from 11:00-20:00 on Thursdays.

Read more about Kimsooja: Weaving the Light here and secure tickets at www.frederiksbergmuseerne.dk. Tickets cost 115 kroner.

Kimsooja (photo: Cisternerne)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair

Former defence minister, Trine Bramsen, denies claims she was personally motivated to suspend five Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste employees in 2020

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W

Denmark

Pervy Per is off to prison!

Sebastian Haw

Local

Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors

Christian W

News

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Christian W

National

Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Local

Panda-monium: no love lost between Copenhagen’s premier panda couple

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Danish ship overrun by pirates

Sebastian Haw

Business

You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough

Ben Hamilton

International

Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources

Ben Hamilton

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Likely perpetrators of terrorism are increasingly being driven by multiple narratives, rather than just one ideology. But the threat of militant Islamists remains the largest one facing the country

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

International

Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe

Loïc Padovani

National

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

Sebastian Haw

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani

News

Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani

National

Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!

Ben Hamilton

News

New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

Christian W

National

Danish opposition parties bemoan absence of climate urgency in Budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark votes to join European Defence Agency

Christian W

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

The economic screws are set to be tightened when the government unveils its plans later today, warns finance minister

Christian W

Sponsored content

Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games

This content is sponsored

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton