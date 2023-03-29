Sponsored content
MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE
Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
invites written bids for purchase of a
Mercedes Benz 2009 S600.
– Diplomatic car
– Used condition
– Black in colour
– Automatic gear
– Armored car
Bids should be sent by email to:
Local
Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors
Piles of trash will vanish from the capital’s streets in wake of deal, which will focus on road rage and other dilemmas that the workers face on a daily basis
Christian W
Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Ben Hamilton
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton
Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
National
Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September
Dog owners could be punished if their pets roam free
Loïc Padovani