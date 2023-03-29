What to do in Denmark during the summer

(photo: Vincents Productions)

Denmark is a beautiful Scandinavian country with a rich history, culture, and stunning landscapes. Summer is a great time to visit Denmark as the days are long, the weather is mild, and there are plenty of things to do and see. In this article, we will explore some of the best activities to do in Denmark during the summer holidays.

Visit Copenhagen

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is a must-visit city in the summer. The city is known for its beautiful canals, colorful buildings, and rich history. Take a stroll along the picturesque Nyhavn harbor, where you can enjoy a cold beer or a cup of coffee while watching the boats sail by. Visit the iconic Little Mermaid statue, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, and take a bike ride through the city’s parks. Make sure you book your accommodation with plenty of time in advance as summer is extremely popular. Whether you’re a student looking to find a dorm or a family looking for a luxury villa in Copenhagen or Aarhus at Find Kollegie, giving yourself plenty of time will allow you to bag the best deals.

Explore the Danish countryside

Denmark’s countryside is a paradise for nature lovers. Rent a car or take a bike ride and explore the countryside’s stunning landscapes. Visit the picturesque island of Aero, known for its charming villages and colorful houses. Take a hike in the Rold Forest, Denmark’s largest forest, and explore the Grib Forest, where you can spot deer and other wildlife. Bring a picnic and spend the whole day with your family strolling around, enjoying the fresh air.

Visit Legoland

Legoland, located in Billund, is a fun-filled attraction for families with children. The park is built entirely out of Lego bricks and features over 50 rides, attractions, and shows. It is a great place to spend a day, and children will love the interactive exhibits and the opportunity to build with Lego bricks.

Enjoy the beaches

Denmark has some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, with long stretches of white sand and crystal-clear water. Visit the popular beach towns of Skagen and Blokhus, where you can swim, sunbathe, and enjoy the beautiful scenery. You can also try your hand at surfing, windsurfing, or kiteboarding at some of the more popular beaches like Klitmøller, also known as “Cold Hawaii.”

Experience Danish cuisine

Denmark is known for its excellent cuisine, and the summer is the perfect time to experience it. Try some of the classic Danish dishes like smørrebrød, open-faced sandwiches topped with a variety of ingredients like fish, meat, or vegetables. You can also try some of the delicious seafood, like fresh oysters or fish dishes like fried plaice or herring.

Attend a music festival

Denmark is known for its vibrant music scene, and there are plenty of music festivals held throughout the summer. The Roskilde Festival is one of the biggest and most popular festivals in Europe, attracting over 100,000 visitors each year. Other festivals worth checking out include the Northside Festival in Aarhus and the Tinderbox Festival in Odense

Visit Tivoli Gardens

Tivoli Gardens is one of Denmark’s most popular attractions, and it’s easy to see why. The park is a combination of a beautiful garden and an amusement park, with over 25 rides and attractions, including the famous wooden roller coaster. The park is also home to several restaurants and cafes, making it a great place to spend the day.

Take a boat tour

Denmark is a country of islands, and one of the best ways to explore it is by taking a boat tour. You can take a tour of Copenhagen’s canals, where you can see the city’s beautiful architecture from a different perspective. Alternatively, you can take a boat tour of the many islands that make up Denmark, where you can explore the beautiful coastline and see some of the country’s unique wildlife.

Visit Aarhus

Aarhus is a vibrant city located on the east coast of Jutland, and it’s a great place to visit in the summer. The city is known for its rich history, vibrant cultural scene, and stunning architecture. One of the top attractions in Aarhus is the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum, where you can see some of the most innovative contemporary art in the world. You can also take a stroll through the city’s charming streets and explore the unique shops and cafes.

Aarhus is also home to the Old Town, a historic open-air museum where you can step back in time and experience what life was like in Denmark in the 18th and 19th centuries. For a bit of adventure, you can take a trip to the nearby Marselisborg Forests or visit the nearby Moesgaard Museum, which features a collection of artifacts from the Stone Age to the Viking Age.

So it’s no surprise that not only are more and more people moving to Denmark, but also are choosing it as a holiday destination. With so much to do, it really is a great option.