Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out
THEATRE: The Inheritance
Three generations of gay men search for answers in Manhattan during the Trump presidency. Granted, Matthew Lopez’s epic play ‘The Inheritance’ at Skuespilhuset has been translated from its original language, but subtitles are available on April 18 & 20 and May 2 & 9.
RESTAURANT: Saji
Politiken described the flavours at Indonesian restaurant Saji on Studiestræde as “enchantingly exotic but so delicious that the special combinations seemed natural” – somewhere between a Danish Xmas and holiday in the tropics. Five stars!
ART: Dana Schutz at Louisiana
“There are clearly plenty of narratives at play in the American painter’s post-apocalyptic world,” observed Berlingske after visiting Dana Schutz’s large solo exhibition at Louisiana. In her work “everything seems possible at the same time”. Four stars.
ARCHITECTURE: So Danish!
Danish architectural history: the full story! DAC charts its development from Viking times to the current day, with a glimpse of the role it will play in a shared sustainable future. Politiken was suitably impressed, awarding the exhibition four stars.
BAR: Curfew
It wasn’t Politiken’s first visit to the speakeasy bar on a side-street just off Vesterbrogade, but it was glad to see that not much has changed. “Think lots of velour, dark wood, cast-iron chairs in front of the marble bar and black-and-white photographs on the walls” – five stars!
FILM: Scream 6
Despite Neve Campbell not returning as the franchise heroine, this sixth installment is better than her criticism – that it “did not equate to the value I have brought” – might suggest. Courtney Cox returns, though, and only three out of 53 reviews were outright negative, landing it 61 on Metacritic.
National
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
National
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Ben Hamilton
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton
National
Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!
On average, one person dies every four days as a result of motorists being distracted – and it’s completely avoidable!
Ben Hamilton