HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

(photo: kglteater.dk/Palle Steen Christensen)

THEATRE: The Inheritance

Three generations of gay men search for answers in Manhattan during the Trump presidency. Granted, Matthew Lopez’s epic play ‘The Inheritance’ at Skuespilhuset has been translated from its original language, but subtitles are available on April 18 & 20 and May 2 & 9.

RESTAURANT: Saji

Politiken described the flavours at Indonesian restaurant Saji on Studiestræde as “enchantingly exotic but so delicious that the special combinations seemed natural” – somewhere between a Danish Xmas and holiday in the tropics. Five stars!

ART: Dana Schutz at Louisiana

“There are clearly plenty of narratives at play in the American painter’s post-apocalyptic world,” observed Berlingske after visiting Dana Schutz’s large solo exhibition at Louisiana. In her work “everything seems possible at the same time”. Four stars.

ARCHITECTURE: So Danish!

Danish architectural history: the full story! DAC charts its development from Viking times to the current day, with a glimpse of the role it will play in a shared sustainable future. Politiken was suitably impressed, awarding the exhibition four stars.

BAR: Curfew

It wasn’t Politiken’s first visit to the speakeasy bar on a side-street just off Vesterbrogade, but it was glad to see that not much has changed. “Think lots of velour, dark wood, cast-iron chairs in front of the marble bar and black-and-white photographs on the walls” – five stars!

FILM: Scream 6

Despite Neve Campbell not returning as the franchise heroine, this sixth installment is better than her criticism – that it “did not equate to the value I have brought” – might suggest. Courtney Cox returns, though, and only three out of 53 reviews were outright negative, landing it 61 on Metacritic.