National
Digital service e-Boks is down
Public has been unable to access the service since yesterday … fortunately, there are alternatives available
Those looking to log in to e-Boks to pay bills or check messages sent by the municipality will need to entertain alternative avenues.
The digital solution has been down since yesterday and it is yet unknown when exactly the digital solution will be online again.
“e-Boks is temporarily unavailable due to technical problems. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Regards, e-Boks,” is the message received when attempting to log on.
READ ALSO: NemID era winding down: MitID takes over as prefered digital login solution
Other options available
e-Boks wrote that its distributors are frantically working to get their solution back online.
The good news is that the public can still check their digital messages elsewhere – at Borger.dk or via Virk.dk.
According to e-Boks, some 5.2 million people use its service.
