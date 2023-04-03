This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Stella Graham and David Duff are in the house!

English Comedy Night

April 14, 19:00 & 21:00; Knock Knock Comedy Club, Vimmelskaftet 41, Cph K; 135kr; internationalcomedians.com

Who said that one evening wasn’t enough to host two shows? Enjoy UK/Sri Lanka headliner Stella Graham, with backing from comedians from Ireland and Lebanon, all presented by North Americans Brian Jordan (19:00) and then Joe Eagan (21:00). All the necessary elements are gathered for a big night of comedy!

Easter crafts at the Archives

April 4, 14:00-17:00; Bergsgatan 20, Malmø; free adm; malmo.se

It’s time to discover your creative skills! Malmø City Archives will hold an open Easter crafts session for everyone – and it’s completely free. Don’t bother bringing any material, as everything you’ll need will be available. A good activity to spend with family, you can even take your creation home with you after the session!

Aida

April 4, 14, 21 & 30; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 160-980kr; kglteater.dk

Conducted by Paolo Carignani, Verdi’s melodies will immerse you in a fantastic universe. Italian opera is a tradition: let your mind go and listen to the hypnotic and beautiful tracks.

Elektra

April 5, 12, 16, 20 & 26; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 160-870kr; kglteater.dk

Enjoy nearly two hours of pure tension in the company of American soprano star Lise Lindstrom. The opera’s story is about a woman, Elektra, who lives in a deep rage intent on avenging her father’s murder. But will she succeed? There’s only one way to find out!

Illuminating Cisternerne

ongoing, ends Nov 30; Roskildevej 25A, Frederiksberg; 115kr; frederiksbergmuseerne.dk

A beautiful exhibition to completely blow your mind! In a giant 4,400sqm place where the daylight never reaches, the South Korean artist Kimsooja has transformed the underground cavern into a fantastic universe with an impressive installation of light and colour. Normally closed every Monday, Cisternerne will be extraordinarily open on Easter Monday (April 10) from 11:00 to 18:00. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Adventures in Photography

April 9, 16:30-18:30 ; Højbro Plads 8, Cph K ; 500kr; art-xp.com

With Thibault Pageot as the session’s teacher, discover Copenhagen’s hidden gems and learn how to take better photos.

Guided tour around Copenhagen

April 9, 11:00-13:00; Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K; 150kr; dac.dk

Once a month, enjoy the beauty of Copenhagen’s architecture on a guided tour around the likes of Christiansborg Palace, Danmarks Nationalbank and Inderhavn. A good way to learn more about this city!

Tango Easter Festival

April 6-10; Barnens scen i Folkets park, Falsterbogatan 17, Malmø; 165kr; tangokompaniet.com

Dance to the rhythm of tango! This Easter, all levels are welcome to discover or improve their skills in this danse style with international teachers. Emotions guaranteed if you want to become a tango expert!

Culture Box Night

April 7, 22:00; Kronprinsessegade 54, Cph K; 150kr; ra.co

A night to never forget! The Finnish party-starter Yotto will set the tone in the black box, where dancing is mandatory all night. The first drink is free during the opening hour!

Drawing Course

April 4, 18:00-20:00; Rømersgade 23, Cph K; 900kr per month; artworkshopcopenhagen.com

Every Tuesday, explore different art supplies and techniques, from the basics to an advanced level with teacher Marisol Gonzalez. Let’s express together our love of drawing!

Elegance Night at La Terraza

April 6, 22:30; Studiestræde 5, Cph K; 100kr; billetto.dk

All dressed up for a fantastic night! The intimate dancefloor and big terrace will serve up an unforgettable night: a mix of hip-hop, RnB and Latin music. The dress code is strict for the occasion… so, no tracksuits or hoodies! And a 360-camera will catch all your best moves!

Bakken season opening

Easter season daily until April 10, summer season April 28-Aug 27, open daily 14:00-22:00, all weekends until Sep 10; Dyrehavsbakken 33, Klampenborg; bakken.dk

For its 441st season, the world’s oldest theme park is welcoming parents and children for more entertainment and activities. Get ready to go at full speed!

Tivoli reopening for Easter

open until Sep 24, Easter season until April 10; 11:00-22:00; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; from 155kr; tivoli.dk

Tivoli is opening its gates for Easter and invites you to adventurous experiences in a garden filled with spring flowers. Enjoy Easter lambs, eggs hunting, beautiful decorations and, of course, the rides. The colourful opening night fireworks, alone, will blow your mind. A special lunch for the event will also be unveiled. There’s no better way to spend time with the whole family!

LEGO – Build the city of the future

ends April 10; 10:00-17:00; Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K; dac.dk

Come and play with your children to build a future made out of LEGO blocks. For Easter, let’s design new roads and cities. A great way to spend time with the whole family.

Morning Dance in the Opera

ongoing, ends April 28, 09:30; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk

Dancing on one of the most beautiful floors of Denmark – who doesn’t dream of that? Taking place on three Fridays every month until April, take the opportunity to express your bodily sensations with a trainer. Bring a water bottle and good clothes to dance, as it’s going to be rock’n roll!

Special Indian exhibition

ongoing, ends April 10; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 145kr; louisiana.dk

Improve your understanding of Indian culture at this exhibition of 200 photos by New Delhi photographer Gauri Gill. Her compelling work captures the lives of marginalised rural communities outside India’s urban centres.

Orpheus

ends April 5, 19:30; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; from 110kr; kglteater.dk

Conducted by baroque expert Lars Ulrik Mortensen, you don’t want to miss Monterverdi’s opera and its hypnotic and powerful melodies.

Globe Quiz

April 6 & 20, 19:15; Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 50kr, five per team

The winners get 1,200 kroner. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too. Back-to-back quizzes following the cancellation of the September 22 edition.

V1 Gallery exhibitions

ongoing, ends April 15; Flæsketorvet 69, Cph V; v1gallery.com

Three exhibitions can be seen at the gallery. Anton Funck’s series of paintings, ‘Against the Sun’, depicts an engaged reflection on the human condition and the cycle all humans live in, ‘Oddly Satisfying’ by Fryd Frydendahl presents an array of photos recorded analogously on a 4×5 inch camera, and Sofie Burgaard’s oils, ‘A Solo Exhibition’ draws some new-materialist and ecological philosophies to representational painting. Perfect for a good afternoon of art.

Kennedy’s Quiz

April 3 (tonight!), 19:30; Kennedy’s Irish Bar,Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V

Quiz night at Kennedy’s Irish Bar includes raffles, cash prizes, and drinks rounds.

Gravens Rand Quiz

April 11 & 25, 20:00; Søndre Fasanvej 24, Frederiksberg; entry 30kr

Maximum of four per team, it’s around 1,000 kroner for the winners and a crate of beer for second. Two beer rounds, and shots for last place!

Science & Cocktails

April 12, 20:00; Koncertsalen, DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; 145-195kr, drkoncerthuset.dk

This month’s English-language lecture is on the subject of ‘Predicting catastrophic events: from earthquakes to epileptic seizures, human birth and financial chaos’. The talk will be given by Professor Didier Sornette, a world-leading scientist in predicting catastrophic events such as earthquakes and economic crisis.