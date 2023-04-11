Local
Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport
Global city guide Time Out ranked the Danish capital fourth overall, thanks to 93 percent of locals indicating it was easy to get around
Among those stuck in queues driving to work this morning, perhaps there were some contemplating whether public transport might be a better option.
And with good reason – at least according to city guide publisher Time Out, which has ranked Copenhagen as among the best cities in the world for public transport.
Time Out ranked the Danish capital fourth overall, behind top guns Berlin, Tokyo and Prague.
“Public transport in Copenhagen holds up its end of the bargain, with a reliable system of trains, buses and waterbuses whizzing folks around all day long,” wrote Time Out.
“You can pay for everything with one ticket: the Copenhagen Card covers public transport across the entire city. No wonder 93 percent of locals said it was easy to get around.”
READ ALSO: Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix
Asian cities score high
Time Out also lauded Copenhagen for its stylishness and impressive list of restaurants, museums and craft beer venues.
Stockholm followed Copenhagen in fifth, while the remainder of the top 10 was made up by Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai and Amsterdam.
To compile the list, Time Out surveyed over 20,000 residents in more than 50 cities.
National
Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h
Traffic noise is terrorising residents in built-up areas
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Advertisement
International
Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes
Ben Hamilton
Local
Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Culture
No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events
Ben Hamilton
National
Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock
Lizzo, Latto and Busta Rhymes all confirmed
Ben Hamilton