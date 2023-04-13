Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton    April 13th, 2023

Share

Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

The girls are back in town (photo: HIT)

THEATRE: Vodka Talks
Following a successful run in Malmö, HIT International Theatre Arts presents ‘Vodka Talks’, a play translated into English from its original German. HIT sparring partners Jana Pulkrabek and Vanessa Poole portray two sisters discovering revelations galore as they pour through the effects of their late father’s estate … and a few sharp ones. Check out the CPH POST’s five-star review here.

RESTAURANT: Mirabelle Spiserìa
In the Nørrebro premises previously occupied by the bakery Mirabelle, this restaurant is Sicilian-inspired – right down to the breadcrumbs. Already a legend as the founder of Bæst, Christian Puglisi’s tribute to his upbringing in Messina is “surprisingly good” according to a four-star review by Berlingske. Find it next door to Bæst. 

BAR: Bredo
The Nørrebro bodega Café Stadion has had a Mexican makeover and reopened on the corner of Nørre Allé and Møllegade with a menu offering all manner of deliciousness. Think well-crafted cocktails and in-season seafood nibbles orchestrated by the same crew who cut their bones at Sanchez on Istedgade. Four stars from Politiken

ART: Magtens Voksmuseum
Mads Brügger, the documentary-maker known for the likes of ‘The Ambassador’ and ‘The Mole: Undercover in North Korea’, presents a mini version of Madame Tussauds at Frederiksberggade 6 on Strøget – but don’t expect tacky celebs! Instead the ten mannequins were all major players in Minkgate! See the much-talked-about pop-up before it closes on Sunday April 16! Four stars from Politiken. 

FILM: Marlowe
This week’s only English-language release is so stiff it feels like a parody, only the jokes never arrive. Liam Neeson, who’s spent the last decade ‘taken’ all the tough guy sexagenarian roles, is a haggard PI trying to make sense of countless noir cliches. With just 41 on Metacritic, it’s best avoided. Instead, stay home and watch Tetris on Apple TV – a much better choice.

READ MORE: HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Report from Dansk Metal has uncovered that the Danes are top of the pops when it comes to finding jobs for the unemployed

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Loic Padovani

National

Danish men living five years longer compared to two decades ago

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is back online

Christian W