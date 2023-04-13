HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

The girls are back in town (photo: HIT)

THEATRE: Vodka Talks

Following a successful run in Malmö, HIT International Theatre Arts presents ‘Vodka Talks’, a play translated into English from its original German. HIT sparring partners Jana Pulkrabek and Vanessa Poole portray two sisters discovering revelations galore as they pour through the effects of their late father’s estate … and a few sharp ones. Check out the CPH POST’s five-star review here.

RESTAURANT: Mirabelle Spiserìa

In the Nørrebro premises previously occupied by the bakery Mirabelle, this restaurant is Sicilian-inspired – right down to the breadcrumbs. Already a legend as the founder of Bæst, Christian Puglisi’s tribute to his upbringing in Messina is “surprisingly good” according to a four-star review by Berlingske. Find it next door to Bæst.

BAR: Bredo

The Nørrebro bodega Café Stadion has had a Mexican makeover and reopened on the corner of Nørre Allé and Møllegade with a menu offering all manner of deliciousness. Think well-crafted cocktails and in-season seafood nibbles orchestrated by the same crew who cut their bones at Sanchez on Istedgade. Four stars from Politiken.

ART: Magtens Voksmuseum

Mads Brügger, the documentary-maker known for the likes of ‘The Ambassador’ and ‘The Mole: Undercover in North Korea’, presents a mini version of Madame Tussauds at Frederiksberggade 6 on Strøget – but don’t expect tacky celebs! Instead the ten mannequins were all major players in Minkgate! See the much-talked-about pop-up before it closes on Sunday April 16! Four stars from Politiken.

FILM: Marlowe

This week’s only English-language release is so stiff it feels like a parody, only the jokes never arrive. Liam Neeson, who’s spent the last decade ‘taken’ all the tough guy sexagenarian roles, is a haggard PI trying to make sense of countless noir cliches. With just 41 on Metacritic, it’s best avoided. Instead, stay home and watch Tetris on Apple TV – a much better choice.

READ MORE: HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out