Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton    April 13th, 2023

Share

Free attendance includes the screening of a feature length documentary followed by a panel discussion

Get ready to learn more (photo: event Facebook page)

Friday is World Health Day, so not ideal timing if your office is holding a bar event or you’re treating yourself to a night off the cooking with a highly calorific takeaway.

So maybe consider the UN City event ‘docUNight: Green City Life / La Belle Ville’ as an incentive to tread the narrow line and wake up on Saturday with a clear head for a change.

And, of course, you’ll be so much better informed about how we can build greener, cleaner cities that combine the benefits of both our natural and urban worlds.

Packed schedule
From 15:30 meet like-minded individuals over drinks at the UN City Café ahead of a welcome (16:30), screening of the 85-minute film ‘Green City Life’ (16:38) and panel discussion (18:05) co-organsed by the WHO, which is celebrating its 75th year in 2023.

Among the topics up for discussion are revegetation, urban farming, and bio-waste recovery. The event is scheduled to end at 19:00.

Attendance is free, but you are best advised to bring a valid photo ID to access the event. Find out more via this link.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Report from Dansk Metal has uncovered that the Danes are top of the pops when it comes to finding jobs for the unemployed

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Loic Padovani

National

Danish men living five years longer compared to two decades ago

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is back online

Christian W