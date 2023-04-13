World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Free attendance includes the screening of a feature length documentary followed by a panel discussion

Get ready to learn more (photo: event Facebook page)

Friday is World Health Day, so not ideal timing if your office is holding a bar event or you’re treating yourself to a night off the cooking with a highly calorific takeaway.

So maybe consider the UN City event ‘docUNight: Green City Life / La Belle Ville’ as an incentive to tread the narrow line and wake up on Saturday with a clear head for a change.

And, of course, you’ll be so much better informed about how we can build greener, cleaner cities that combine the benefits of both our natural and urban worlds.

Packed schedule

From 15:30 meet like-minded individuals over drinks at the UN City Café ahead of a welcome (16:30), screening of the 85-minute film ‘Green City Life’ (16:38) and panel discussion (18:05) co-organsed by the WHO, which is celebrating its 75th year in 2023.

Among the topics up for discussion are revegetation, urban farming, and bio-waste recovery. The event is scheduled to end at 19:00.

Attendance is free, but you are best advised to bring a valid photo ID to access the event. Find out more via this link.