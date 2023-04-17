Podcasts

5 unique attractions in Denmark you should not miss

April 17th, 2023

Danmark is full of great experiences, and some of them are truly one-of-a-kind. In this guide, you can discover 5 unique attractions in Denmark that you definitely won’t find anywhere else.

(photo: Ragnar1904/Wiki Commons)

Step into the Danish history in “Den Gamle By” 

Den Gamle By in Aarhus – or “The Old Town” as it is called in English is a historical museum like no other. You will instantly get sucked back in time and discover how people lived and worked back in the day. The museum has existed for more than 100 years and includes various exhibitions from different periods of Danish history, including the 1600s, 1800s, 1920s, 1970s and even as recent as the year 2014. 

Explore the sand dunes of Råbjerg Mile 

In the north of Jutland, nature is quite extraordinary and almost alien-like in some places. The Dune of Råbjerg Mile is one such case, making up the largest migrating sand dune in Denmark. Råbjerg Mile is 1 km2 of pure sand and reaches up to 40 meters in height. You should definitely expect to get sand in your shoes when visiting Råbjerg Mile. 

Ski or snowboard on the roof of Amager Ressource Center 

Have you ever considered the possibility of being able to ski or snowboard in a country like Denmark, which is rather famous for its almost completely flat landscape? At Copenhill on Amager, you can satisfy your craving for skiing or snowboarding on the futuristic ski slope. The ski slope is situated on the roof of Amager Ressource Center, from where you can also enjoy the outstanding panorama view over Amager and Copenhagen. 

Let your inner LEGO builder flourish at LEGO® House 

One of Denmark’s proudest inventions is LEGO. If you also love LEGO, a visit to LEGO® House in Billund will most likely feel like a dream come true. Here, you can let your imagination run completely wild with over 25 million LEGO bricks at your disposal, or you can experience many other crazy LEGO builds displayed inside the house. It is truly the perfect playdate. 

Watch the sun turn black at Wadden Sea National Park 

A quick disclaimer: The sun doesn’t actually turn black from the viewpoint at Wadden Sea National Park. Instead, “Black Sun”, as it is called, is a natural phenomenon where thousands upon thousands of starlings cover the sky – all the way up to a million starlings at once. The countless starlings meet at Wadden Sea National Park from other countries in the Baltic Sea and Norway before they continue further down south or head back up north. 

It is possible to experience the “Black Sun” phenomenon at Wadden Sea National Park during spring and autumn.

