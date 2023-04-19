New alliance will challenge Danish government

Blue bloc parties Konservative and Liberal Alliance have formed a ‘long-term” collaboration with Radikale to form an Opposition with more clout

Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanoplasgh told Berlingske the alliance is a natural fit (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

Blue bloc duo Konservative and Liberal Alliance, along with the social liberal party Radikale, are now coming together to challenge the government to make reforms that the three parties believe are necessary.

Even though the parties only have 31 mandates together, the collaboration is interesting because it places Radikale in a collaboration with two right-wing parties. In the previous government’s reign (2019-22), Radikale were a support party of the Socialdemokratiet government.

A natural fit

“It is natural that we three parties – who all have a higher level of ambition, whether it is about withdrawal, foreign labour, personal income tax or entrepreneurship – come together,” LA leader Alex Vanoplasgh told Berlingske.

Liberal Alliance’s goal is to make reforms that provide more labour for both the public and private sectors.

It will generate revenue that can be used for everything from welfare and the climate to lower taxes and better framework conditions for business.

United against Arne pension

The three parties envisage a “long-term” collaboration in which they will stand together and come up with joint proposals for negotiations.

A first common goal for the three parties is to preserve the possibility of going on a senior pension. This can happen if the authorities assess that you have a significantly reduced ability to work. In return, the parties will abolish the so-called Arne pension, which is a right introduced by the previous government for citizens with at least 42 years of employment.

Radikale leader Martin Lidegaard points out that far more citizens have been awarded a senior pension than the Arne pension, that the scheme provides the highest benefit, and that it is targeted at the disadvantaged.

“It is completely incomprehensible that the government chooses to cut the scheme, which is the most fair, flexible and equal for everyone, in order instead to preserve the severance pay and the Arne pension, for which time has simply run out,” Lidegaard told Berlingske.