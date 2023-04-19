Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Copenhagen could host World Tour cycling race as early as 2025

Sebastian Haw    April 19th, 2023

Share

Road cycling in Denmark will benefit massively if plans go through

Unfortunately, without any serious slopes, the race won’t attract climbers like Jonas Vingegaard (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

Last summer 1,600,000 people lined Denmark’s roads to watch cycling’s biggest race – the Tour de France – whizz by, as the rest of the world marvelled at how crazy the usually-phlegmatic Danes can get about cycling. 

Yet after three days of excitement, there was a sense of melancholy as the Tour headed south, leaving many Danish fans wondering when they might next see the best riders in the world fly by on home roads.

Well, according to DR their questions may be answered sooner than anticipated: from 2025 Copenhagen could host its very own one-day World Tour race to rival the biggest in the sport. 

The race, which will be over 250 km long, finishing on a flat circuit in Copenhagen, will be one for the sprinters, such as Denmark’s Mads Pedersen.

World Tour wishes
The World Tour, the highest tier of cycling, attracts the biggest names in the sport and draws the biggest crowds.

Currently there is only one World Tour race in Scandinavia, the Tour of Scandinavia, which is exclusively for ladies.

The addition of a one-day World Tour race in Denmark to the men’s calendar would boost the country’s cycling reputation immeasurably.

Money matters
The proposal was presented by the mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, and Morten Anderson, the chair of Denmark’s Cycling Union.

They pointed out the importance of making money from the event, as financial difficulties often prove fatal for budding World Tour races.

But after last year’s enormous success with the Tour de France, the movers and shakers on Denmark’s cycling scene believe the timing couldn’t be better, and they are looking to strike while the iron is hot.

“There’s something magical about a bike race in Copenhagen, isn’t there?” said Tobias Hansen, DR Sport’s cycling commentator. “The streets and alleys are jam-packed with people. We saw that both at the start of the Tour last year and back in 2011, when the World Championships came to town.”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Copenhagen could host World Tour cycling race as early as 2025

Road cycling in Denmark will benefit massively if plans go through

Sebastian Haw

National

New alliance will challenge Danish government

CPH POST Reporter

International

Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary

Ben Hamilton

Local

Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!

Leticia Bossi

International

Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road

Leticia Bossi

National

Birch pollen season starting in earnest in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How are the Danes’ sleeping patterns?

This content is sponsored

Local

Police approve plans to reduce speed limits across Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Local

My ♥ CPH: Don’t live to work, work to live!

Loïc Padovani
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion

CPH POST Reporter

National

Denmark ranked among safest countries for women travelling alone

Christian W

Denmark

Police will investigate all cases with similarities to Filippa abduction

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

5 unique attractions in Denmark you should not miss

This content is sponsored

National

Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri

Leticia Bossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Cruel loss for Holger Rune in spectacular final in Monte Carlo

Loïc Padovani

National

One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Denmark

32-year-old man charged with rape of abducted girl

Sebastian Haw

Business

Severe turbulence continues for SAS shares

Sebastian Haw

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!

Loic Padovani

Business

First homes even less affordable in Denmark despite decreasing house prices

Ben Hamilton

International

Among the best cities in the world

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”

Ben Hamilton

Local

… But Seriously: New effort to tackle encroaching outdoor seating 

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen

Christian W

Activities

The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

New two-year deal guarantees wage increase of around 10 percent for 600,000 mostly manual workers

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W