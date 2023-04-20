Podcasts

HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele

Ben Hamilton    April 20th, 2023

Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

What Adele has got to look forward to: wrinkling under the sun like a raisin (photo: Eighteen, V1 Gallery),

ART: Raisin
A new solo exhibition by Monica Kim Garza at Eighteen Gallery does for art what Adele is doing for music, only with a little more wit. This study of the ageing process draws deeply from the artist’s experience navigating her 30s. It is one of three new V1 Gallery exhibitions from April 21. 

THEATRE: The Infernal Comedy
Granted, it’s in Aarhus, but to see John Malkovich on stage, we’d travel to Athens! On Wednesday, Musikhuset Aarhus confirmed that serial killer drama ‘The Infernal Comedy’ will be performed for one night only next January. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00! 

RESTAURANT: Odette
Norrlyst runs restaurants where diners eat gourmet set menus that won’t burst their pockets. Its seven-course deal at Odette, which opened in November, only costs 450 kroner – although you invariably double the cost with the wine pairing! But Politiken wasn’t impressed, awarding it just two stars for a menu that reminded it of the forest floor, but not in a good way.

BAR: Resto Bar
The last time the Italians and French collaborated this well was the dramatic 2006 World Cup final. At Vesterbrogade 51, Mikkel Egelund from Pastis and Morten Kaltoft from Osteria 16 prioritise affordability to serve up everything you’d expect from a European bistro. You might be in Rome, you might be in Paris, and Jyllands-Posten was in five-star heaven

FILM: Beau Is Afraid
This surrealist dark comedy, starring the always dependable Joaquin Phoenix, is described as a film best seen with minimal prior knowledge. But for those with deep vein thrombosis worries, it is worth knowing that it’s 179 minutes long! A respectable 67 on Metacritic

