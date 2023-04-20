Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele
Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out
ART: Raisin
A new solo exhibition by Monica Kim Garza at Eighteen Gallery does for art what Adele is doing for music, only with a little more wit. This study of the ageing process draws deeply from the artist’s experience navigating her 30s. It is one of three new V1 Gallery exhibitions from April 21.
THEATRE: The Infernal Comedy
Granted, it’s in Aarhus, but to see John Malkovich on stage, we’d travel to Athens! On Wednesday, Musikhuset Aarhus confirmed that serial killer drama ‘The Infernal Comedy’ will be performed for one night only next January. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00!
RESTAURANT: Odette
Norrlyst runs restaurants where diners eat gourmet set menus that won’t burst their pockets. Its seven-course deal at Odette, which opened in November, only costs 450 kroner – although you invariably double the cost with the wine pairing! But Politiken wasn’t impressed, awarding it just two stars for a menu that reminded it of the forest floor, but not in a good way.
BAR: Resto Bar
The last time the Italians and French collaborated this well was the dramatic 2006 World Cup final. At Vesterbrogade 51, Mikkel Egelund from Pastis and Morten Kaltoft from Osteria 16 prioritise affordability to serve up everything you’d expect from a European bistro. You might be in Rome, you might be in Paris, and Jyllands-Posten was in five-star heaven.
FILM: Beau Is Afraid
This surrealist dark comedy, starring the always dependable Joaquin Phoenix, is described as a film best seen with minimal prior knowledge. But for those with deep vein thrombosis worries, it is worth knowing that it’s 179 minutes long! A respectable 67 on Metacritic.
National
The Copenhagen Post under new ownership
Denmark’s leading media for foreign citizens has come under new ownership. A revitalised The Copenhagen Post will make life easier for expats and foreign citizens in Denmark
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Denmark
Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way
Sebastian Haw
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
International
Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion
CPH POST Reporter
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!
Loic Padovani
Denmark
Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”
Ben Hamilton
Activities
A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen
Christian W
Activities
The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday
Ben Hamilton
Business
Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants
Novo Nordisk surpasses the 2.5 trillion kroner mark … which puts it in the top 20 in the world and on a par with the GDP of Denmark
Christian W