This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Anyone for footy (photo: Pixabay)

Hiking Nordkyststien

April 29, 08:00-April 30 15:00; DR Byen metro station, Cph S; free adm, meetup.com

Walk the north coast of Zealand from Helsingør to Hundested – 70 km in total over two days. Meet at 8am and take the train to Helsingør. Ideally after 30-40 km, there is a stop at a campsite or Hostel Saturday to spend the night, and continue the next morning. You can come along for free, but you’ll have to pay for the train ticket, overnight accommodation and food.

Hyggeaften på dansk!

Every Tue from April 25, 18:30-20:30; Sorte Firkant, Blagardsgade 29, Cph N; free adm, meetup.com

Do you want to practise your Danish? Meet on Tuesdays in a ‘hyggelig’ café and speak Danish together. Everybody is welcome, also Danes!

Outdoor Football!

April 24, 18:45-20:00, Jens Jessens Vej, free adm, meetup.com

Every Saturday from April 29, 18:00-19:30; Øster Allé, Cph Ø; free adm; meetup.com

Games for all levels, genders and anyone wanting to have fun. Just bring yourself and some adequate kit and footwear.

Brøndby’s fun social Monday run

April 24, 18:30-20:30; Brøndbyøster Station; first run for free; meetup.com

Enjoy a fun social Monday run. Look out for people getting ready to walk, jog or run, most likely wearing colourful outfits. You can sign up on Meetup, or just show up. After the run there will be beers!

Plant hanger upcycling workshop

April 24, 18:30-20:30; Kulturhuset Indre By, Charlotte Ammundsens Pl. 3; free adm; kulturhusetindreby.kk.dk

Ever wondered how to make a plant hanger from used materials? Well, you can learn how at this free Re:wair workshop. Participants with all levels of experience are welcome, including beginners. Materials are provided, but you are also welcome to bring fabrics that you would like to give a new life to. Sign up at the Eventbrite link to reserve your spot!

Shut Up & Write! Copenhagen

April 25, 18:00-19:30; Bastard Café, Cph K; free adm; meetup.com

An hour of writing! Be it a book, blog, script, essay, dissertation, résumé, melody, poem, or just plain work stuff, you are invited to write it. No-one will see what you’ve written or give you unsolicited advice. Instead of just thinking about writing, come and get some real writing done.

Latin Social Dancing with 4Water

Every Wed from April 26, 19:00-22:30; Urban House Copenhagen by MEININGER, Cph V; free adm; meetup.com

The night starts with a 45-minute intro class. Every second week we will teach the basics of Cuban Salsa, and every other week we will introduce you to Bachata. All the more reason to come more than once!

Post Malone

April 26, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, Cph S; 450-820kr; songkick.com

Post Malone brings his hugely successful ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ to Europe.

PARADE – A choral performance by Karen Juhl

April 27, 17:00-21:00 & April 29, 11.00-15:00; Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Dantes Plads 7, Cph V; from free to 125kr; glyptoteket.com

What does a meeting between ancient choral music and modern composition sound like? Through polyphonic compositions and choreography, the work engages in dialogue with the ancient collection and portrays the choir as a modern interpretation of the ancient Greek choir. Just as the ancient choir on stage was used to mirror everyday life in art, Juhl uses the choir to create new connections between the faces of the past and the present.

Designing Copenhagen – 100 years of modern architecture

April 27, 17:00-19:00; Skt Petri, Krystalgade 22, Cph K; free adm; sktpetri.com

Skt Petri Hotel and Vilhem Lauritzen Architects bring you the first in a series of complementary talks on Danish architecture and design. Step inside and hear the story of the historical buildings of Copenhagen, as well as its iconic new architecture! You can also experience a smaller exhibition, which includes sketches by Vilhelm Lauritzen, models, and watercolour reproductions.

Abstract painting and cocktails

Every Fri from April 28, 17:00-20:00; Bien Contemporary, Vester Voldgade 8, Cph K; free adm; meetup.com

This abstract painting workshop will provide you with traditional and non-traditional material to create your masterwork. This event is for anyone who wants to develop or challenge their creative skills. You can be a beginner or a professional coming alone or in a group. The idea is to stimulate your creativity in the company of others. Get inspired and be more creative!

Friday UN City Guided Tours – 2023

Every Fri from April 28, 14:00; FN Byen København, Marmorvej 51, Cph Ø; free adm; eventbrite.com

Join one of the public guided tours in UN City for anyone interested in learning about the United Nations!

Impact Bar

April 28, 16:00-21:00; KU Lighthouse, Tagensvej 16A, Cph N; free adm, eventbrite.com

Celebrate environmental and social impact at Impact Bar! Mingle through start-up speed dating, connect with like-minded people and enjoy free-flowing drinks and food.

NOVA CPH Walk, Talk & Street Food Lunch

April 29, 12:00-15:00, Jardines de Tivoli 3 Vesterbrogade, Cph K, free adm, eventbrite.com

The walk starts next to the LEGO Tivoli shop, and from there the talk and zolk tour follows the route indicated on the website. After that, head for a street-food lunch either at TorvehallerneKBH (if it rains) or The Bridge Street Kitchen (the street food market between Nyhavn and Christianshavn). The program may vary depending on weather conditions.

Rooftop Music: Lugna

April 29, 19:15-22:00; Zoku Copenhagen, Amagerfælledvej 108, Cph S; free adm; eventbrite.com

Ready, set, let’s groove! Get cosy with some melodic tunes on our rooftop. Spring has sprung and there’s no better way to enjoy it than in our cosy indoor spaces on our rooftop! Get comfy on our couches, grab a drink and enjoy live music by Lugna. Enjoy music with a few drinks from our Kindred Spirits bar and food from our Living Kitchen.

Language Exchange & Party & Social in Copenhagen

Every Sat from April 29, 19:00-22:00; Citizen, Valkendorfsgade 22, Cph K; free adm; meetup.com

Exchange culture, meet new people; feel free to bring your friends! If you can come early, you can fully enjoy our social party, but you’re welcome to come later.

Walk, meet and maybe eat?

Every Sun from April 30, 11:00-12:30; Kongens Nytorv metro station, Cph K; free adm; meetup.com

Enjoy 1.5 hours of healthy walking and fun small-talking through lovely Copenhagen. Ending up in Nyhavn at around 12:30, you will have plenty of opportunities for lunch!

International Dance Day Zumba Party

April 30, 12:00-13:00; Østerbrohuset, Århusgade 103, Cph Ø; 70kr; meetup.com

Dear Zumba Lovers! It’s time to celebrate International Dance Day together. Get ready for a class filled with joy and songs from around the world! Dress code: spring (simply use your imagination).

Sabaton with Babymetal and Lordi

April 30, 17 :00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, Cph S; from 395-545kr; royalarena.dk

Sabaton will present their biggest and most spectacular show to date. Support acts include Lordi and Babymetal.

Copenhagen English Comedy Night on Friday

May 5, 20:00; Knock Knock Comedy Club, Vimmelskaftet 41; 125-135kr

Two pro headliners are visiting the club this month for a special show: Martin Angolo (Ireland) & Edo Berger (the Netherlands)!

Magical Copenhagen: Little Mermaid Outdoor Escape Game

Always available, 24/7; Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 48kr; eventbrite.com

Are you ready to explore Copenhagen? Storyline: you play the role of a young child who doesn’t believe in fairytales. You have just arrived in Copenhagen to visit your grandmother. As you follow your way towards her house, you are guided by a strange luring voice. On the road, you encounter enchanted creatures from fairytales and old Norse legends, still lingering in the hidden corners of the city.

Gotta Dance!

April 25, 28 & 29; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; from 135kr; kglteater.dk

If you’re fond of dancing, you’ll love this show! The ballet is choreographed by Gregory Dean, who also danced in Cinderella and Blixen. A tribute to life, to joy and, of course, to dance!

Morning Yoga Session

ongoing, on selected Sundays, 10:00-11:00, ends Sep 17; Broens Gadekøkken, Strandgade 95, Cph K; free; broensgadekoekken.dk

Breathe and enjoy the view! Under the open sky and the morning sun, get unparalleled advice from instructor Charlotte Fruergaard, who will guide you through the various moves. The sessions are free, so come and get both your body and mind in gear!

Conversation with Flemming Friborg

April 26, 19:00-21:00; Sofievej 1,Hellerup; 50kr; booksandcompany.dk

Let’s discuss the life and art of Paul Gauguin. Flemming Friborg, who wrote a biography called ‘Gauguin: The Master, the Monster and the Myth’, will thrill you with insights.

V1 Gallery exhibitions

ends May 27; Flæsketorvet 69, Cph V; v1gallery.com

Three exhibitions can be seen at the gallery from Friday. Kaspar Oppen Samuelsen’s tableaus on canvas, ‘I warp and I Wait’, depicts a world of hybrid human-animal creatures who co-exist in peace. ‘Raisin’ by Monica Kim Garza presents quasi-self portraits of robust women in colour, and Masar Sohail’s ‘Anterospective’ paintings are a cross-genre seen as a fanfiction in which he is ‘Dindy Blaze’.

Aida

April 30; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 160-980kr; kglteater.dk

Conducted by Paolo Carignani, Verdi’s melodies will immerse you in a fantastic universe. Italian opera is a tradition: let your mind go and listen to the hypnotic and beautiful tracks.

Elektra

April 26; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 160-870kr; kglteater.dk

Enjoy nearly two hours of pure tension in the company of American soprano star Lise Lindstrom. The opera’s story is about a woman, Elektra, who lives in a deep rage intent on avenging her father’s murder. But will she succeed? There’s only one way to find out!

Illuminating Cisternerne

ends Nov 30; Roskildevej 25A, Frederiksberg; 115kr; frederiksbergmuseerne.dk

A beautiful exhibition to completely blow your mind! In a giant 4,400sqm place where the daylight never reaches, the South Korean artist Kimsooja has transformed the underground cavern into a fantastic universe with an impressive installation of light and colour. Normally closed every Monday, Cisternerne will be extraordinarily open on Easter Monday (April 10) from 11:00 to 18:00. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Bakken Summer Season

April 28-Aug 27, open daily 14:00-22:00, all weekends until Sep 10; Dyrehavsbakken 33, Klampenborg; bakken.dk

For its 441st season, the world’s oldest theme park is welcoming parents and children for more entertainment and activities. Get ready to go at full speed!

Tivoli Summer Season

open until Sep 24, open 11:00-22:00; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; from 155kr; tivoli.dk

Tivoli is opening its gates for Easter and invites you to adventurous experiences in a garden filled with spring flowers. Enjoy Easter lambs, eggs hunting, beautiful decorations and, of course, the rides. The colourful opening night fireworks, alone, will blow your mind. A special lunch for the event will also be unveiled. There’s no better way to spend time with the whole family!

Morning Dance in the Opera

ongoing, ends April 28, 09:30; The Royal Theatre, Ekvipagemestervej 10 , Cph K; 90kr; kglteater.dk

Dancing on one of the most beautiful floors of Denmark – who doesn’t dream of that? Taking place on three Fridays every month until April, take the opportunity to express your bodily sensations with a trainer. Bring a water bottle and good clothes to dance, as it’s going to be rock’n roll!

Globe Quiz

May 4, 19:15; Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 50kr, five per team

The winners get 1,200 kroner. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too. Back-to-back quizzes following the cancellation of the September 22 edition.

Gravens Rand Quiz

April 25, 20:00; Søndre Fasanvej 24, Frederiksberg; entry 30kr

Maximum of four per team, it’s around 1,000 kroner for the winners and a crate of beer for second. Two beer rounds, and shots for last place!

Kennedys Quiz

May 1, 19:30; Kennedys Bar, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

The winners get 800 kroner and there are plenty of spot prizes.

Mayday: International Workers’ Day

May 1, all day

The International Workers’ Day will be celebrated in Copenhagen! Look out for more details in our next instalment.