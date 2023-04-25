Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

626 Views

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi    April 25th, 2023

Share

Nicol has lived here 23 years (photo: Jesper Edvardsen)

When Nicol Savinetti is not working at the University of Copenhagen as a co-ordinator for a program called Asian Dynamics Initiative, or as a consultant for Living Institute, she is leading her own organisation: IMMART (International Migration meets the Arts) – a network striving to reduce inequality in the art world. It adopts a holistic approach to inclusion, so beyond migration it also concerns itself with people with different abilities, sexual orientations and gender orientations.

Born with both Indian and Jamaican heritage in the London district of Hackney, her life journey took her to Southend-on-sea, Barcelona and Berlin before landing in Copenhagen 23 years ago, after which she obtained a PhD in Social Policy from the University of Tampere, Finland. We caught up with her for My ♥ CPH to get her views on living in Denmark.

I first came to Denmark … in 1998. I was in my 20s. I was still not sure what I wanted to do, be and all those other big questions in life. But I was just restless in Germany and couldn’t see which direction to go, so I decided to change country. I was here for a year, and then I did a world trip. I was away for a year and a half and came back in 2000.

If you ask me if it was love at first sight … I would say in a way yes. I mean, how could it not be? Copenhagen is such a pretty city and all the biking. My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland.

My favourite things about living in Copenhagen are … the biking and the security. I love the fact that you can go anywhere you need to in the city. If you’re on a bike you can get there within half an hour. It’s fantastic. And then the safety aspect … coming from England and Germany and being able to live somewhere where you can leave the doors open, just leave things on. People leave their children outside cafes! It’s quite something in this day and age to have this kind of security.

Jeg kan tale … flydende. I’m more or less fluent. I spoke German before I arrived here. And this is a massive assistance and the fact that English is my dominant language is also very big. I like languages and I actually read some old Danish once, and it’s basically a little sister of Germany. The old Danish is very, very similar to German. So that was a big help.

READ ALSO: My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

On an integration scale of 1 to 10 I would say I … want to say 10! Because I function very well. I have a huge network. I speak Danish . At the same time, there is a cultural gap that will never be filled. So, and I’ve chosen to accept that and just put it to the side. I don’t associate that necessarily with being integrated.

Most of my friends are … 50/50 between international and Danish. The international ones are quite recent actually: since I started IMMART where, of course, I work with a lot of internationals. I’m a foreigner who likes to be in the country that I’m in. So, I’ve always had Danish friends.

I think the best way of making Danish friends is … to get a job with Danish people in a place where you have fun! I can highly recommend working in a cafe or restaurant. It’s social work and you’re in a relaxed environment. Or maybe join a club. It’s a country of associations. So, this is a really good way to make Danish friends.

I would warns visitors to Copenhagen … about the rules when you’re cycling, as they’re different to other countries. Like signalling when you’re going to stop. It’s very advisable to do.

The best places to visit on a budget are … anywhere you can have a nice picnic – like the park. But be aware that as soon as the sun comes out, everyone is outside picnicking and having a drink. Seeing the people’s reaction to the sunny days like we’ve had recently, after a long winter, are really one of the gems of living in the city.

The three words that I think best describe Copenhagen are … outdoors, pretty (I know that it’s really simple, but it’s a really pretty city) and fun!

Nicol Savinetti is currently working on the next IMMART festival ARTIVAL to be held in Copenhagen from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 May. All five Nordic countries will be participating, creating more than 20 different partnerships.

https://immart.dk/artival2023/

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi

International

Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy

Christian W

National

Accused #MeToo politician Jon Stephensen to take extended leave

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Denmark

Interview: Jarl Cordua on the importance of speaking Danish in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark gets frugal budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Inside Danish Sport: Superliga title race neck-and-neck

Nicolai Kampmann

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Culture

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Leticia Bossi

Local

Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Ben Hamilton

National

The Copenhagen Post says: A new beginning

Newspaper looking to a brighter future, says new editor-in-chief

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Lars Mikkelsen to perform with Ian Burns in English-language play this autumn

Ben Hamilton

National

A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

International

Prince Joachim speaks out on Danish rearmament

Ben Hamilton

Business

Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

The Copenhagen Post under new ownership

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Car cameras helping police to solve crimes

CPH POST reporter

Business

Consumer confidence at its highest level for a year

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Treasures from the time of Harald Blåtand discovered in north Jutland

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Activities

Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January

Ben Hamilton

National

Copenhagen could host World Tour cycling race as early as 2025

Sebastian Haw

National

New alliance will challenge Danish government

CPH POST Reporter

International

Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary

Ben Hamilton

Local

Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!

Leticia Bossi

International

Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road

Leticia Bossi

National

Birch pollen season starting in earnest in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How are the Danes’ sleeping patterns?

This content is sponsored

Local

Police approve plans to reduce speed limits across Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: Don’t live to work, work to live!

Loïc Padovani