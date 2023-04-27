Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Activities

92 Views

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

Ben Hamilton    April 27th, 2023

Share

We’re spoilt for choice on the culture scene heading into May, and this week is a stellar one for internationals in Copenhagen

It’s been 13 year since Mikkel Borg Bjergsø launched its first bar (photo: Mikkeller/ Camilla Stephan)

DRINKS: Viktoriagade Street Party
The brewing industry’s bad boys Mikkeller are taking over the charming Vesterbro street of Viktoriagade on April 29 to stage a beer-fuelled street party to mark the 13th birthday of their premises there. Enjoy live music, flea markets, wagyu burgers, killer kebabs, cocktails, IPAs and, of course, delicious birthday cake. Some 500 free beers will be given away at midday!

MUSICAL: STOMP
Until Sunday, the legendary percussive dance performance Stomp is being performed every night at Tivoli. Since making its debut at the 1991 Edinburgh Festival, this hypnotic performance has been wowing audiences globally. Its drumbeats, rhythms and comedy have traversed languages in 53 countries and counting. Ticket prices start at 395 kroner.

ART: Niko Pirosmani
Head to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art on May 4 for a retrospective of the work of Georgian primitivist painter Niko Pirosmani. Barely a year passes without another exhibition dedicated to the work of ‘Nikala’, who remains one of Georgia’s most beloved artists. The impoverished painter, who only became famous posthumously, was an inspiration of Pablo Picasso. 

RESTAURANT: Goldie
Another week and another disappointed Politiken restaurant reviewer. This time Goldie on Griffenfeldsgade in Nørrebro is the establishment to get a measly two star review. Mediterranean and Middle Eastern inspirations failed to impress the reviewer, although he did enjoy the schnitzel. The five course menu costs 355 kroner. Really, though, the whole place looks really inviting!

THEATRE: The Dumb Waiter
On Wednesday, ticket sales began for the That Theatre Company autumn production of Harold Pinter’s ‘The Dumb Waiter’ starring Ian Burns and Lars Mikkelsen. Yes! …. Lars Mikkelsen, making the Dane the biggest ever star to grace an Anglophone theatre stage. The production will run for a month, but don’t run the risk you might miss out.

FILM: Peter Pan & Wendy
Two qualities single out this Disney+ film from the cinematic releases this week. The first is that it is written and directed by David Lowery, the acclaimed filmmaker responsible for ‘The Green Knight’. The second is the casting of Jude Law as Captain Hook. After all, we all remember what he did to Nanny! Released on Friday.

TV: The Nurse
Launching today is this year’s ‘Kastanjemanden’, only this Danish Netflix drama series with huge potential is based on a true story, not a nonsense children’s rhyme. As the name suggests, something’s not quite right about The Nurse on the ward – and thanks to Netflix we can all follow along with English subtitles. 

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Many will be asking why Edinburgh is being preferred to Copenhagen for the proposed Jussi Adler-Olsen small screen adaptation

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter

General

Police charge 32-year-old man with murder of Emilie Meng

Ben Hamilton

National

Youth party organisation: High profile MP is far from reality

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton

Culture

White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’

Ben Hamilton

National

Diabetes cases skyrocketing in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Sales of organic food declined for first time in 2022

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy

Christian W

National

Accused #MeToo politician Jon Stephensen to take extended leave

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Advertisement

Denmark

Interview: Jarl Cordua on the importance of speaking Danish in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark gets frugal budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Inside Danish Sport: Superliga title race neck-and-neck

Nicolai Kampmann

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Culture

Lars Mikkelsen to perform with Ian Burns in English-language play this autumn

Ben Hamilton

National

A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns

Ben Hamilton

International

Prince Joachim speaks out on Danish rearmament

Ben Hamilton

Business

Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

The Copenhagen Post under new ownership

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Car cameras helping police to solve crimes

CPH POST reporter

Business

Consumer confidence at its highest level for a year

But will the optimism be rewarded with a fall in supermarket prices?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way

Sebastian Haw