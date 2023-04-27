Local
Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines
City Hall has begun looking into the possibility of establishing lines to areas such as Hvidovre and Brønshøj … and perhaps all the way to Malmö
Back in 2019, before the completion of the City Ring line, a number of mayors in the Copenhagen region called for an additional extension that would bring the City Metro out to areas like Hvidovre.
One of the key arguments at the time was to provide patients and staff a more efficient way to reach Hvidovre Hospital – one of the biggest health hubs in the region.
Well it seems that those pleas have not landed on deaf ears, with Copenhagen announcing preliminary plans to investigate the possibility of doing just that.
“The Metro helps make Copenhagen one of the best cities in the world to live in. So it’s only natural that many Copenhageners want a new Metro line for their district,” said Copenhagen’s mayor, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.
READ ALSO: City Hall majority says proposed Metro expansion is worth the hefty price tag
Related to M5 appraisal
The plan is part of an ongoing preliminary inquiry looking into whether the planned M5 Metro line linking Lynetteholm to Refshaleøen can be expanded to provide greater Metro access across other parts of the city.
City Hall mentioned possible destinations such as Nordvest/Bispebjerg, Brønshøj-Husum, Valby, Amager, Frederiksberg and Hvidovre.
And if external financing can be found, perhaps even all the way to Malmö.
Before the inquiry can commence, however, City Hall must formally approve the 2.5 million kroner move – something that is scheduled to occur in June.
If approved, the findings are expected to be released to the public by the start of 2025.
Local
Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines
City Hall has begun looking into the possibility of establishing lines to areas such as Hvidovre and Brønshøj … and perhaps all the way to Malmö
Christian W
Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli
Ben Hamilton
International
Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary
CPH POST reporter
Advertisement
Advertisement
National
Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
International
Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina
Ben Hamilton
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
International
Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events
Leticia Bossi
National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
International
Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Fourteen tanks will be ready for donation at the beginning of 2024
Sebastian Haw