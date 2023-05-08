This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christian escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity

Live musicians performing in some of the most iconic venues in Copenhagen

Candlelight concerts (photo: Pixabay)

Candlelight Concerts

May 13 & 27, Odd Fellow Palace, Bredgade, Cph K; 339-399kr, feverup.com

Enjoy a host of concerts illuminated by candlelight at iconic venues in Copenhagen. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations never before used for this purpose.

Lunarati album release Concert

May 12, 19:30-21:00; PH Pianos, Bredgade, Cph K; free adm; eventbrite.com

An intimate and cosy evening of music and atmosphere, with the opportunity to drink a glass of wine in the beautiful showroom of PH Pianos. Dan and Christine have performed hundreds of classical concerts together over the last decade in North America and Europe, and they will be performing shows that include their own original music and improvisations, as well as re-imaginations of poignant and beautiful music across many genres.

Outdoor escape game at Christiania

24/7; Prinsessegade, Cph K; free add; questoapp.com

Be the main characters in a movie and experience everything in first person! Fun dialogue, intrigue, and unexpected interactions are guaranteed. Try out a city exploration game in Christiania, the independent commune within Copenhagen. Follow clues and solve puzzles to unlock stories in the iconic downtown.

Rooftop music: Arthus Fochi

May 13, 19:15-22:00; Zoku Copenhagen, Amagerfælledvej, Cph S; free adm; eventbrite.com

Spring has sprung and there’s no better way to enjoy it than getting comfy on a rooftop couch at Zoku Copenhagen, grabbing a drink and enjoying live music by Arthus Fochi, a composer and singer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Corrosion of Conformity

May 8, 21:00-23:00; Pumpehuset; Cph V; 255kr; corrosionofconformity.com

Corrosion of Conformity is a heavy metal band from Raleigh, North Carolina. Their music offers a unique blend of heavy riffs with a Southern rock melody.

De la Parra & Ravel

May 11, 19:30; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard, Cph S; 290-580kr; drkoncerthuset.dk

Popular Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra presents colourful French masterpieces by Ravel and Debussy alongside the premiere of Li-Ying Wu’s new work ‘Flamboyer’ for a percussion and symphony orchestra.

Musikfestdage i Diamanten

Friday 12, 16:00-22:00; Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards, Cph S; free adm; allevents.in

Choose and compose your own program among a smorgasbord of small concerts, talks, workshops and much more for both children and adults. The artists include established Danish and international ensembles, such as Trio con Brio Copenhagen and the Fauré Quartet from Germany, as well as musicians from the US like the banjo player Noam Pikelny.

The Comedy Store

May 13, 21:00-23:00; Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade, Cph V; 195kr; allevents.in

The world-renowned comedy club from London is returning to Denmark! On the stage: Finlay Christie, Sally-Anne Hayward and Stephen Grant. The MC of the night is Jefferson Bond.

DR Pigekoret!

May 13, 20:00 & May 14, 20:00; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard, Cph S; 250-450kr; drkoncerthuset.dk

DR Pigekoret will perform inspiring and experimental interaction with singers and musicians selected from many corners of the Danish music scene.

Barbara Moleko

May 14, 21:00-23:00; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv, Cph K; 395kr; allevents.in

Danish singer-songwriter Barbara Moleko is especially known for R&B. Moleko, who spent her younger years in Mozambique, hasn’t looked back since releasing her critically acclaimed debut studio album ‘Lykken er…’ in 2012.

CPH Beer Week

ongoing, ends May 13; various breweries, restaurants and bars in Copenhagen; cphbw.dk

Copenhagen’s breweries will shine in May! For the fourth edition of CPH Beer Week, get ready for some experiences with beer that you’ll remember for a loooong time!

CPH Marathon

May 14; Islands Brygge, Cph S; entry 775kr; copenhagenmarathon.dk

Join 100,000 spectators and cheer on the runners in the race.

48TIMER Festival

May 12-14; Nørrebro, Cph N; 48timerfestival.dk

Enjoy some cultural life with the locals in Nørrebro! At this annual 48-hour festival, the district will make room for concerts, street parties, exhibitions and other events.

Styling event – Silfen x Fjong

May 11, 17:00-19:00; Bryghusgade 8, Cph S; free adm; eventbrite.com

The chance to try the finest styles from FJONG’s rental wardrobe and match them with a bag from SILFEN. Drinks, snacks and presentations as well as goodie bags will be offered to all guests.

Marco’s menu and music

May 9, 17:30-22:30; Kitchen Collective, Slagtehusgade, Cph V ; 80-550kr ; allevents.in

The chef behind Evoo is Marco Maccarini. He was born and raised in Italy and trained as a chef in Parma. He then moved to Copenhagen where his career really took off. Before enjoying Sam Ghezzi & Fabian Lauridsen in action, you will be served a fantastic four-course Italian set menu.

Migrantour

May 11, 15:30-20:00; Union, Nørre allé, Cph N; free adm; facebook.com

Don’t miss the chance to take this opportunity to learn about migration experiences and alternative sustainable fashion stores. This is certainly a powerful food for thought event, featuring sustainability expert, while dinner will include foods from all over the world.

Sustainable innovation camp 2023

May 9-11; Frederiksberg campus, Dyrlægevej, Frederiksberg; free adm; facebook.com

A three-day intensive Sustainable Innovation Camp at KU to learn SDG implementation theory with the possibility to apply it to real-life business cases in a collaborative setting.

The Pessimist’s Pub Quiz

May 18, 20:20; No Stress Bar, Nørregade, Cph K; 90-130kr; facebook.com

A darkly twisted comedy show that is part stand-up, part actual pub quiz. This is a show that takes the fruits of our anxieties about technology, climate, war, mental health and death, and bakes it all up into a huge, hilarious, apocalyptic pie, serving up hot slices of humour for you to gobble down. It also provides you the opportunity to get involved and win prizes, as you and your team battle against the others to be crowned the smartest people in the room.

Yoga on Amager Strand

Every Monday in June, 18:00-19:15, Amager Strandpark, Cph S; 100kr; facebook.com

An open-level yoga class taught in English to experience the benefits of yoga for your body, mind and soul. Be guided through an energising flow for immersing into conscious movement and breath. Bring your own yoga mat, warm comfy clothes in layers and maybe a blanket for the end of class.

Explore the hidden Vesterbro on a Pop-up Tour

May 9, 17:00-19:00; Jernbanecafeen, Reventlowsgade, Cph V; 125kr, meetup.com

Vesterbro is one of the most exciting districts of Copenhagen. It has always been a lively social scene, but has gone from being the home of factories and poor working families, to now being very popular with students, artists – and just about anybody else!

Copenhagen Secret Courtyards

May 12, 17:00-19:00; Rundetårn, Købmagergade, Cph K; 225kr; meetup.com

Explore Copenhagen courtyards. Visit cosy corners of the city and experience hygge, find traces of the old city, observe details, you haven’t noticed before, and listen to stories about the courtyards and the noble people who lived there and more.

15km run/jog/walk + lunch

May 14, 10:00-14:30; Sydvestpynten, Kalvebodvej, Dragør; 75kr ; meetup.com

May is a beautiful month to be outside. Lunch will be served at the meeting point following the trail.