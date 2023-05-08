Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

261

News

Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris

Nicolai Kampmann
May 8th, 2023

Share

Analysis: Danish tennis player has the clay court skills and winning habit, but can he last the course to land his first Gram Slam title?

An opportunity for greatness at this month’s French Open (photo: si.robi)

How strong is Holger Rune, actually?

Not in terms of tennis skills. Denmark’s just turned 20-year-old tennis star is worthy of a place among the world’s best. But how physically strong?

Perhaps this is a strange doubt to cast on a young man bursting with energy and fighting spirit who has been a breath of fresh air to the sport.

But Rune’s season so far has been a rollercoaster. We have marveled at great victories only to mourn close defeats in matches Rune should have won.

Fine margins
Ranked higher than ever at number seven, his potential is so great that a Grand Slam title is within reach, but should the chance be there, will he be able to execute?

At the Australian Open in January, he suffered a hand injury and lost a nerve-wracking five-set match against the powerful Russian hitter Andrey Rublev. And then more or less the same thing happened against the same opponent in April in the final in Monte Carlo, where Rune lost 5-7 in the decisive set.

When he bounced back to win the title in Munich, it was only by a thread, surviving four match points in his opponent’s favour, and Rune again ended up dealing with fine margins at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid last week. In victory against Alexander Bublik he survived another match point, before a narrow defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – again losing 5-7 in the decisive set.

Do you sense a common thread here?

Cool head must prevail
This week, the Masters 1000 in Rome awaits before the second Grand Slam of the season, the French Open on the gruelling clay in Paris, which starts in two weeks’ time on May 22.

Last year, Rune sensationally reached the quarter-finals, beating Greek hard-hitter Stefanos Tsitsipas among others.

Eventually, he lost to Norway’s Casper Ruud, getting into a brawl with Ruud’s father in the locker room. There was controversy in Madrid last week yet again, where Rune was booed by local spectators after a judge’s ruling.

If Rune is to take the big step, as his many fans hope, then his physique and a cool head must prevail. His full attention must be on the match, not on what the opponent or umpire are doing.

Time to strike is now
Let’s face it, the world of tennis is missing some new stars right now.

Roger Federer has retired and an injury-plagued Rafael Nadal is reaching the end of his career – in fact, the King of Clay may not even defend his title in Paris. This pretty much leaves the eternal Novak Djokovic as the only major star, but he has now turned 35.

This leaves a door open for a new brigade led by ‘Carlitos’, the Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz, who like Rune is 20 years old. The ‘New Nadal’ has just taken titles in Barcelona and Madrid and will be the favourite in Rome and Paris, where his biggest challenger will be Djokovic.

On a good day, Rune can join their company. However, it requires that he has had time to rest his body after a busy schedule. Several hours of gravel hitting are only for the toughest.

Most popular

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

1

Christian W

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

2

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

3

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

4

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Copenhagen looking to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2030

Initially, the city will look into how to provide the required charging points for electric cars. And then there is the Frederiksberg issue

Christian W

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christian escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity

Leticia Bossi

News

Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players

Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Balancing through life – far away from home

Ben Hamilton

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

Ramisha Ali

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Culture

Beloved children’s TV figure takes break following vicious social media barage

Christian W

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area

Shirsha Chakraborty

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark dispatching immense donor package to Ukraine

Christian W

Sponsored content

What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

They called him Mr Saviour

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

The Russian invasion has decimated much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Danish green energy solutions will come in very handy

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W