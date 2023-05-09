News
Now it’s official! Christian Eriksen is the ‘Comeback Kid’
Danish footballer last night scooped up the ‘World Comeback of the Year’ at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris
Few would dispute Christian Eriksen’s right to call himself the ‘Comeback Kid’. But not it’s official!
Since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021, he has recovered to star with Brentford and Manchester United in the English Premier League, as well as returning to play for Denmark in the 2022 World Cup.
Qatar didn’t provide the fairy-tale finish, though. Instead that was left to the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris, which last night heralded his recovery by handing the Dane its ‘World Comeback of the Year’ award.
Edged out Tiger Woods
Eriksen was in distinguished company – most notably Tiger Woods who was in contention, even though his most notable comeback came when he won the 2019 Masters.
He told TV2 his setback has taught him to enjoy life as much as possible.
“I have started to enjoy my life, my children and my family more than I did before. I’m also a bit more relaxed about everything. Not that I was nervous before, but it just changes one’s perspective,” he said.
