Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
48 Timer Festival kicks off in Copenhagen’s coolest district on Friday afternoon. Next stop Sunday!
Since its opening year in 2012, the 48 Timer Festival in Nørrebro, which will again be held this weekend (May 12-14), has grown significantly in size.
The pandemic slowed it down a bit, but with more concerts, street parties, community events and exhibitions than ever before this year, it’s safe to say that it’s never been bigger.
Check the website for details.
Brownie points for volunteering
Enjoying the festivities isn’t the only option, of course, because there are also plenty of opportunities to volunteer.
Whether you are a technical nerd, an expert in photography or PR, or simply happy to do some hard graft, this festival offers the opportunity to gain a few brownie points for your CV – plus a few food perks along the way.
So what are you waiting for: that limited edition t-shirt isn’t going to put itself on, is it?
