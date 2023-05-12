International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
From today, motorists leaving or entering the country to the south can expect to drive right through, while Danish officers will completely cease all checks at the Øresund Bridge
Delays at the borders with Germany and Sweden will be significantly reduced from this morning onwards, following confirmation there will be no more routine passport checks carried out by Danish border officers.
Germany: In place for over seven years
From today, 85 fewer working years will be annually deployed to the German-Danish border, where motorists will still be required to slow down, but are unlikely to be stopped.
A temporary border control is still in place – until 11 November 2023 – but it is now very much relaxed.
Since the controls opened on 4 January 2016, queues have frequently formed due to the checks: most particularly at the weekend, on Friday afternoons and on the occasion of German public holidays.
On such occasions, the average wait was 15 minutes, a regular commuter told DR.
Sweden: completely stopped at the Danish end
At the Danish end of the Øresund Bridge, meanwhile, all checks will cease completely.
However, the Swedish Police will continue to carry out checks on motorists heading in and out of Sweden.
Controls at the Swedish-Danish border have been in place since 12 November 2019.
Concerns countered by reduced crime claims
Dansk Folkeparti has voiced its opposition to the measures.
“It is the completely wrong way to go. Europe and the EU are heading into a migration crisis, so it goes without saying that we should strengthen border control – not relax it,” spokesperson Peter Kofod told DR.
Henrik Frandsen from government party Moderaterne countered that the changes along the German-Swedish border will enable the police to dedicate more time to stopping “criminal ringleaders who operate across national borders”.
The Rigspolitiet national bureau concurred with Frandsen’s assessment that “border control will be strengthened”.
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Victor Jørgensen representing Greece also failed to advance, making it a calamitous day for the red and whites in Liverpool
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
Activities
On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?
SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Vienna, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam complete top five
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity
Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark
The renewable energy source is expected to cover 10 percent of the country’s overall electricity consumption this year
Christian Wenande