Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

138

Opinion

Crazier than Christmas: Nothing like a dame!
Vivienne McKee

May 13th, 2023

Share

OPINION: Despite its well-established image of itself as a free-spirited country, the treatment of the drag queens in Frederiksberg suggests narrow-mindedness is seeping through the cracks of Denmark

Nobody loves a dame better than Our Viv (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

Two of the English-speaking world’s most famous drag comedians and panto dames, Paul O’Grady/aka Lily Savage and Barry Humphries /aka Edna Average, died recently and their nations went into mourning. 

How the Brits love a dame
This is because they were considered ‘National Treasures’ – similar to the likes of Dame Judi Dench (M in the Bond movies) and Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’). In fact, McKellen was a panto dame himself (or herself) this year playing Mother Goose in a UK Christmas Panto.     

How the Brits love their panto dames! By dame, I mean a man who dresses up as a woman to make an audience roar with laughter. This tradition came originally from the 19th century when theatre producers engaged male comedians to portray female characters in shows – to the delight of everyone, including children. British children are used to seeing men in dresses and lipstick on stage from a very early age. 

Not on your Nelly in DK
Theatre has always embraced cross-dressing: from Shakespeare’s time, when men played women’s roles, to the present day. Denmark however has no theatre tradition comparable to the British panto. Some Danish comedians have impersonated Queen Margrethe in summer revue shows, but that’s about it.  

So maybe this is one of the reasons there was a protest in Denmark when two men dressed in women’s clothes to read aloud to children. The occasion was a public reading by drag queens of a book about four orphans who become friends with Miss Nelly, a man who wears a skirt and high-heeled boots. 

This event at the Frederiksberg Library sparked unbelievable protests from demonstrators.   Mette Thiesen from Dansk Folkeparti even said: “More and more adults believe that they must push the issue of gender confusion and diversity down children’s throats. Drag queens do not belong in a public library entertaining children.”  

Such a backlash seems to be a new phenomenon in Denmark, a country with a longstanding tradition of liberal views and free speech. Despite a well-established image of itself as a free-spirited country, narrow-mindedness is seeping through the cracks.

Woke culture to blame?
But perhaps this is the fault of ‘woke culture’. These days it is extremely hard to be a comedian because of the list of things that are no longer politically incorrect. Every year when I write the Crazy Christmas Show, I read my earlier scripts. This year will be my 40th script, so there are a few to get through. What is interesting is how many jokes I used even as little as five or six years ago that are no longer acceptable today. 

A woke person wrote to suggest that I should no longer include the popular panto dame in the show because this character was demeaning to women and transgender men. But surely we should not be silencing comedy, or damning dames?  I respect that LGBTQ+ rights are being eroded, and trans people are being subjected to hate crimes and media vitriol, and whether we mock or celebrate makes a difference.  

However the panto dame is more intent on making us laugh, and not with negative stereotyping.  Rest assured, this year’s Crazy Christmas show, including a male comedian dressed as a pouting, preening panto dame, will continue to be a fun and hyggelig evening for everybody’s taste.  

About Vivienne McKee

Vivienne McKee, Denmark’s best-known English entertainer, is this country’s most beloved foreign import. For over four decades, hundreds of thousands of Copenhageners have enjoyed her annual Crazy Christmas Cabaret show at Tivoli, marvelling at her unique, wry Anglo wit and charm.

Most popular

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

1

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

2

CPH POST reporter

Business

SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020

3

Ramisha Ali

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

4

Christian Wenande

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped

Victor Jørgensen representing Greece also failed to advance, making it a calamitous day for the red and whites in Liverpool

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction of Nordhavn Tunnel gets underway

Christian Wenande

National

Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment

CPH Post reporter

International

Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance

Shirsha Chakraborty

Activities

On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?

SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY

Business

SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020

Ramisha Ali

National

Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers

Ramisha Ali

Advertisement

Opinion

Crazier than Christmas: Nothing like a dame!

Vivienne McKee

Local

Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday

Leticia Bossi

National

Defence minister Ellemann-Jensen to return from sick leave on August 1

Christian Wenande

Business

New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024

Leticia Bossi

Local

Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Sixth best or sixth worst? Eurovision semi-final will decide tonight!

Leticia Bossi

International

Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe  for boosting mental well-being

Vienna, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam complete top five

Ramisha Ali

Local

Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

National

Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters

Ben Hamilton

Local

First cargo bike parking stands popping up in Copenhagen

Christian Wenande

Business

Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

Luxurious relaxing like in the old days

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Performance Review: Gotta love this olden days Hollywood homage

Leticia Bossi

Business

Wondering why the meeting went on forever – you’re in good company!

Ben Hamilton

Business

Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Another #MeToo case: this time a mayor who kissed a woman at a Xmas party

Ben Hamilton

News

Now it’s official! Christian Eriksen is the ‘Comeback Kid’

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Activities

Hot Tickets: Escaping unrest, he found inner-peace in burlesque

Ramisha Ali

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

CPH POST reporter

National

Bada Bingo: Lottery provider fined for breaching gambling rules

Ben Hamilton

National

High school intake should be reduced – educators

CPH POST reporter

Local

Copenhagen looking to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2030

Christian Wenande

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity

Leticia Bossi

News

Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris

Analysis: Danish tennis player has the clay court skills and winning habit, but can he last the course to land his first Gram Slam title?

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

Christian Wenande

Business

Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players

Nicolai Kampmann