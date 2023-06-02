InOut
Performance Review: Contrary to the ‘interval’, this was full of surprises
★★★★★☆ REVIEW: Need a break from the Tivoli euphoria? Enjoy pleasant performances between the rides
Every Friday until August 25, Moderne på Panto – a collection of three newer pieces – will be performed at Tivoli open-air stage at 18:30 and 20:00.
Pick of the three
Two Tivoli Ballet Theatre dancers – winners of the choreography competition Copenhagen Made – presented their creations, and there was no doubt that the staging by 2022 winner Lauréline Epaulard was the pick of the night.
Her debut as a choreographer, La Rencontre’ – the French word for ‘meeting’, although with a deeper meaning than the English word – is highly recommended.
Everything, from the lyrics and changes of costumes to the mirrors, paintings and use of space, supports the title with admirable coherence. The inter-relationship of the quartet, among themselves and with the audience was both interesting and well exploited.
Cutely complementary
‘Meet Cute’, choreographed by 2021 winner Robert Thomsen, merits praise for the dancer’s perfect musicality and synchronicity.
The strong bond between the trio on stage makes the piece very satisfying to watch. Moreover, their vintage costumes and well-chosen music went perfectly with the Tivoli’s sets.
A new piece called ‘No surprises’, choreographed by Tivoli Ballet Theatre director Peter Bo Bendixen, is played between the two winners.
Excellent technical mastery was demonstrated by all the dancers, but a little more time between each piece would have enabled the audience to value the change in ambience.
For news of other events coming up in the Copenhagen area, check out the new Copenhagen Post calendar here.
Most popular
Life in Denmark
They make 🇩🇰 work: “I feel anybody from any part of the world would thrive here”
Shirsha Chakraborty
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Being expats in Copenhagen, we have the best of both worlds”
Shirsha Chakraborty
News
Government’s proposed daycare ban on screens is “overkill”, warns blue bloc parties
Devices can be useful, argue politicians and educators’ union, providing they are used in conjunction with healthy activities
Ben Hamilton
News
PM at White House today: NATO assurances and fighter jet pledges top of the agenda
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
News
Workplace inclusion joys and lows: from being thrown in the deep end to successful onboarding
Christian Wenande
News
With no property assessment in sight, consultants are shovelling away money
Creating a fair assessment of the value of housing is so difficult that the Danish authorities are struggling to come up with one. Meanwhile, consultants have been paid large sums for help that has not yet worked
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Life in Denmark
They make 🇩🇰 work: “I feel anybody from any part of the world would thrive here”
Shirsha Chakraborty
News
Slender majority of one in favour of ban on late outdoor serving: debate will resume in August
CPH POST Reporter
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Being expats in Copenhagen, we have the best of both worlds”
Shirsha Chakraborty
Advertisement
News
Copenhagen’s mysterious white trucks and orange poles: we’re talking good vibrations
Ben Hamilton
News
Dancing with Danes: the Frenchman who shook up Copenhagen
When Distortion’s French founder Thomas Dalvang Fleurquin arrived in 1998, he found his hosts a little boring, but over time, he learned to embrace their curious nuances to unleash the party animal within
Ben Hamilton